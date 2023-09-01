Home » Beko and the Domino effect: a video game to understand how we can reduce the environmental impact
Domino effect, as Beko calls it: moving a small piece can cause large displacements. A metaphor that at the IFA in Berlin takes the form of household appliances made in part with recycled materials, from metal to plastic, but also in greater attention to durability, such as a refrigerator tested to last at least 25 years. And above all in the ability to save: energy, water, detergent. So Beko’s EnergySpin technology, instead of heat, uses the rotation speed of the washing machine drum to dissolve the detergent and eliminate stains. And the AI-Sense artificial intelligence by Grundig (another brand of the multinational based in Turkey) automatically identifies the type of fabric, the level of dirt, the weight of the load and the rinsing needs to generate the most suitable washing programme. The change lies in the little things: like the 2.6 liters of water that the dishwasher recovers from the last rinse and uses in the next wash; and so do the washer and dryer. Beko also presented an educational game, Domino: The Little One, which helps young and old consumers understand the impact of their choices. It is an intelligent and poetic tale, set in a world devastated by climate change: for now it is a fantasy, but unfortunately not so far from reality.

By Bruno Ruffilli, sent to Berlin

Shooting and editing Stefano Scarpa

