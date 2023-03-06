Honor today released the Honor Watch GS 3i smart watch, priced from RMB 699. In terms of appearance, the design of the Honor Watch GS 3i is consistent with that of the GS 3 series, with a round dial and a warm and full appearance.

At the same time, it adopts 3D light and thin curved glass, and is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high-definition color panel to ensure a larger display area and bring users a clear visual experience. In terms of battery life, the Honor Watch GS 3i has a built-in 455mAh battery, which lasts up to 14 days, reducing battery life anxiety.



In terms of functions, the new watch supports blood oxygen saturation monitoring. Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) is the percentage of the combined capacity of oxygen and hemoglobin in the blood to the total hemoglobin capacity, that is, the concentration of blood oxygen in the blood. Check the blood oxygen value with you to keep track of your body changes. In addition, it also supports 24-hour heart rate monitoring, real-time warning when the heart rate is too high or too low, and realizes intelligent reminder.



For the sports part, the Honor Watch GS 3i supports 100 sports modes, including 15 professional sports modes and 85 custom sports modes, and records every sports data of the user. In addition, this watch has 4GB of storage, has a capacity of about 500 songs, and supports NFC function, covering more than 300+ cities.

In terms of price, the Honor Watch GS 3i sports version starts at 699 yuan, and the fashion version starts at 799 yuan.

