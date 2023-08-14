Bardonecchia overwhelmed by mudslide and debris – breaking latest news

A flow of mud and debris affected the town of Bardonecchia, in the Upper Susa Valley, after a storm that hit the area in the early hours of the evening. As a result of the rain, the watercourses have swollen and the Rio Merdovine has overflowed. The first reports speak of damage and inconvenience.

In the amateur videos circulating on social networks, we see the wave of mud overwhelm a bulkhead and violently hit a road in the stampede of passers-by. Several cars were damaged. The flow is a phenomenon known as «debris flow» and consists in the movement towards the valley, along the bed of a stream of debris accompanied by a mass of water.

