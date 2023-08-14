Home » Lightning struck a family in Germany in the garden of a restaurant | Info
by admin
Tragedy struck a German restaurant on Saturday when lightning struck a family who were sitting and eating lunch during a storm. The man died on the spot, while the woman (43) and child (11) were injured.

Source: MONDO/Marko Tanasković/Shutterstock/Heiko Barth

Tragedy struck a German restaurant on Saturday when lightning struck a family who were sitting and eating lunch during a storm. The man died on the spot, while the woman (43) and child (11) were injuredwrites the German “Bild”.

The storm began in the state of Baden-Württemberg when a family and a friend sat down in the garden of a restaurant next to a tree. The other guests only saw the flash and the thunder that hit the woman in the chest!

All three fell like mowed down“, said a restaurant worker to the German “Bild”.

The other guests immediately entered the bar out of fear. The waiter told “Bild” that lightning struck the woman in the chest and exited through the heel, while the man and the child were sitting next to her.

Everyone was taken to the hospital, and the man succumbed to his injuries. Unfortunately, he died on the spot.

