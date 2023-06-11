Bari-Cagliari 0-1, Pavoletti gives Serie A to the Sardinians. Relive the live stream

BARI – Party on Cagliariwho conquered (1-0) San Nicola di Bari and flies to Serie A in the return final of the Serie B playoffs. The goal by Leonardo Pavoletti which makes the 1500 Sardinian fans explode with joy, who flocked to the Apulian capital. After Frosinone e Genoais therefore the team of Claudio Ranieri to be promoted to the top flight after just a year in purgatory.

22:53

Claudio Ranieri’s feat: Cagliari in Serie A!

Incredible at San Nicola: Cagliari wins in Bari and returns to Serie A: Pavoletti’s goal in the 94th minute gives the Sardinian rossoblù a promotion that seemed unexpected. Rainier’s tears

22:28

90′ + 6′ – Cagliari is promoted to Serie A

It ended up at San Nicola. In full recovery, Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari scores and conquers Bari. Sardis return to Serie A after only one year in B. Leonardo Pavoletti’s goal is decisive.

22:24

93′ – Goal from Cagliari

Sensational at San Nicola: Cagliari took the lead. Zappa’s cross from the right, on the far post all alone Pavoletti finds himself with a flicker who touches the net.

22:20

90′ – Six minutes of added time assigned

Torre Annunziata guide conceded 6 minutes of added time. Bari very close to the finish line!

22:13

84′ – Folorunsho shakes the crossbar!

Danger for Cagliari, Folorunsho from Bari in fact, throws a big blow with his inside right that hits the crossbar.

22:04

75′ – Cagliari opportunity

Dossena heads Caprile, who dives away the threat. Chills for Bari.

22:01

72 ‘ – Change Bari: Molina enters

Another change in Bari: Molina enters for Morachioli.

21:58

69′ – Double substitution also in Cagliari

For Cagliari out Di Pardo and Lella, in Prelec and Mancosu.

21:53

64′ – Double substitution in Bari

For Bari out Di Cesare and Esposito, in Zuzek and Ceter.

21:49

59′ – Dorval cautioned

Yellow card for Dorval from Bari: simulation.

21:46

56′ – Makombou with his right foot: Caprile is there

Makombou tries with his right foot. Caprile rejects the conclusion and removes the threat.

21:38

47′ – Ricci immediately insidious

Immediately close to scoring, the newcomer Ricci, who receives from Esposito and kicks with his left foot, chipping the outside post.

21:36

46′ – Bari-Cagliari: the second half begins

The second half of the game begins: there is a change in Bari. Mazzotta out, Ricci in.

21:20

45′ – Bari-Cagliari: the first fraction ends

Without recovery the San Nicola match between Bari and Cagliari: we go to the locker room with the result 0-0. With this result, the cockerels would land in Serie A.

21:19

42′ – Cheddira dangerous

Bari tries with Maita, who catches Esposito on the offside edge, ball in the area for Cheddira who kicks with his left foot, but finds the body of Dossena who rejects.

21:13

38′ – Cagliari very close to scoring: a miracle from Caprile

Cagliari one step away from the goal: Luvumbo does everything, who serves Di Pardo. Extremely angled goring but Caprile works the miracle.

21:05

28′ – Maita almost scores an own goal

Maita nearly scored an own goal, ahead of Lella with a header, after a cross-shot from Luvumbo: the ball hit the crossbar and then for a corner.

21:02

23′ – Bari responds: Radunovic is there

Esposito for Cheddira, which sees the insertion of Benedetti and serves him. On the dangerous shot, Radunovic is there.

20:55

19′ – Cagliari opportunity

Luvumbo gains space for a shot with his right foot, a great corner response from Bari full-back Caprile.

20:49

12′ – Bari responds with the Cheddira-Morachioli duo

12′ Cheddira and Morachioli find a good play on the left, but the latter’s cross is headed away by Azzi.

20:47

Aurelius De Laurentiis in the tribune

The patron of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis, father of Luigi, president of the Apulian team, could not miss the final between Bari and Cagliari.

20:44

7′ – Deiola dangerous: Bari is saved

Second interesting point from Cagliari: sFollowing the developments in the set piece first Caprile dives away from Dossena’s header, then Deiola’s cross-shot crosses the whole area without finding any deviation from his team-mates.

20:41

4′ – Lapadula’s header: thrill for Bari

First jolt of the match: from the left Luvumbo looks for Lapadula in the middle, but Vicari covers up on the top scorer of the cadet championship.

20:32

Bari-Cagliari: it begins!

Guide of Torre Annunziata whistles: Bari-Cagliari has begun!

20:16

Balata: “The worthy final of an extraordinary B championship”

In the pre-match Mauro Balata, president of Lega B, spoke to the microphones of Sky: “A fantastic theatre, a show, the worthy finale of an extraordinary Serie B championship that thrilled us. Many players are young and this makes us even more happy. Our championship has also grown a lot from the point of view of appeal and then giving space to many young people also creates a superior feeling with the public”.

20:09

Bari with two out of three results in favour

The challenge between Bari and Cagliari (1-1 in the first leg) they face each other for the last 90 minutes, without overtime. Two results out of three for Bari, while Cagliari are forced to win because they are placed worst in the standings in the regular season.

20:00

Cagliari unbeaten away against Bari

Cagliari are unbeaten in their last six away games against Bari in Serie B (W2, D4) keeping clean sheets in five of these six matches: also considering the post-season, against no team the rossoblù boast an open streak longest unbeaten run (you are also against Treviso).

19:53

Bari-Cagliari, the Jet Cam makes its debut

Bari-Cagliari will be an opportunity to see the match from a new perspective thanks to the Sky JetCam, a special camera installed on a drone that will fly parallel to the height of the players, in the area of ​​the San Nicola athletics track. For the first time in a professional league, it will therefore be possible to follow the action of the match from a point of view similar to that of the players on the pitch, as in a video game, and with 4K image quality.

19:48

Bari, Serie A has been missing for 12 years

Bari can return to Serie A 12 years after the last time; for the Apulians it would be the 31st participation in the top tournament, becoming the 16th solo team with the most top-flight championships played (currently Vicenza also has 30).

19:36

Bari-Cagliari, the official formations

BARI (4-3-3): Caprile; Dorval, Di Cesare, Vicari, Mazzotta; Maita, Maiello, Benedetti; Morachioli, Cheddira, Esposito. Coach: Mignani

CAGLIARI (4-5-1): Radunovic; Zappa, Dossena, Obert, Azzi; Di Pardo, Deiola, Makoumbou, Lella, Luvumbo; Lapadula Coach: Ranieri

San Nicola Stadium, Bari