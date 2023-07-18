Barilla Renews Supplementary Agreement with Trade Unions and Establishes Solidarity Hours Fund for Italian Employees

Title: Barilla Renews Supplementary Agreement with Trade Unions for the 2023-2025 Period

Subtitle: The Solidarity Hours Fund established to support employees in need

by Cristina Casadei

In preparation for the upcoming negotiations for the renewal of the national collective labor agreement, Barilla, with the assistance of the Unione Parmense Industriali, has successfully renewed its supplementary agreement with Fai Cisl, Flai Cgil, and Uila Uil. The agreement, spanning the three-year period from 2023 to 2025, is a significant milestone for both the company and the trade unions involved.

Giorgio Grandi, HR Director of Operations and Industrial Relations Italy at Barilla, expressed satisfaction with the signing of the supplementary contract, stating that it is a testament to the structured industrial relations system fostered by Barilla. He highlighted the importance of a cohesive and constructive dialogue between the company and the unions.

One of the key highlights of the agreement is the increase in the bonus for objectives. The 4,000 Italian employees at Barilla can now look forward to a bonus increase of 260 euros, with the possibility of converting a portion of it into welfare. Additionally, the company has agreed to pay a 10% increase on the converted portion. Over the three-year period, the potential prize for employees is estimated to amount to 8,790 euros.

The agreement also underlines the participatory approach of Barilla towards its workers. It acknowledges the workers’ involvement in the strategic decisions of the company, the promotion of generational turnover, and the gradual stabilization of personnel through effective workforce management strategies.

Health and safety also form an integral part of the agreement, with explicit actions set in place to achieve a “zero accidents” objective. The centrality of training is also emphasized, as the agreement aims to support corporate development and enhance employees’ skills and professionalism. Furthermore, both Barilla and the trade unions have committed to environmental sustainability, aligning with the UN 2030 Agenda. This commitment will ensure a continuous focus on improving product quality and manufacturing processes in a sustainable manner.

To provide additional support to employees facing personal or family hardships, the Solidarity Hours Fund has been established as part of the renewed agreement. Barilla will contribute a minimum of 24 hours for each individual case, allowing employees to access necessary assistance during challenging times. The agreement also includes provisions for an additional 16 paid hours per year for childcare placement and pediatric visits, as well as assistance for parents over the age of 75.

The national secretariats of Fai Cisl, Flai CGIL, and Uila Uil emphasized that the agreement is the result of important and well-established industrial relations. It will be presented to the workers in assemblies for their final evaluation and approval.

Overall, the renewed supplementary agreement between Barilla and the trade unions sets a positive precedent for collaborative and mutually beneficial relationships in the Italian labor market. It showcases Barilla’s commitment to its employees’ well-being, development, and engagement, while also addressing key social and environmental sustainability goals.

