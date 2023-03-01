Paolo Borri was 66 years old, lived in San Lazzaro and worked in a doctor’s office on the Via Emilia

San Lazzaro (Bologna), March 1, 2023 – What at first glance seemed evidently a suicideappears now, however, more and more a mistery to solve. The San Lazzarese hamlet of La Mura San Carlo is tinged with yellow, where in the early afternoon of Monday, in a condominium courtyard in via del Seminario, the body of a man was found. It’s about Paolo Borri, ophthalmologist 66 years old, originally from the province of Arezzo.

And what initially seemed destined to be a tragic administrative death, and as such archived by the judicial authority, will now lead the Public Prosecutor’s Office to open a file, most likely for homocide, for the moment against unknown. The magistrate who coordinates the investigation into the incident is the deputy prosecutor Antonello Gustapane.

The facts. It was almost 3pm on Monday when a woman, who lives in the same house as Via del Seminario where Borri lived, rented by the ophthalmologist, he found him lying on the ground, in the large garden surrounding the property where the sixty-six year old lived.

The man should have opened his ophthalmologist study, on the Via Emilia still in San Lazzaro, at 2 pm, like every day. But this did not happen. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di San Lazzaro di Savena promptly arrived on the spot with various patrols.

The find. The body of the ophthalmologist from Arezzo, who was fully dressed, even wearing a coat and a backpack over one shoulder, was prone in the grass. Next to him a pistol, a glock, which Borri regularly held. At the moment it is still not clear, however, whether this is the weapon that fired the fatal blow, which hit the ophthalmologist in the head, leaving him lifeless on the ground. There are, in fact, some inconsistencies that led prosecutor Gustapane to decide to seize the body and to proceed through criminal rather than administrative proceedings. First of all, it was a technical detail that surrounded the scene with an aura of mystery. A detail not to be underestimated.

Standing according to the reconstructions of the investigators, in fact, Borri’s Glock pistol would have had a single shot in the barrel at the time of the shot, the one that could have killed the sixty-six year old. However, when a pistol of that type fires its last shot, the hammer of the weapon remains open. The one with Borri’s gun, on the other hand, was regularly closed.

It could have been a coincidence technical malfunction of the weapon. Or, it could be the decisive clue of the presence of third parties on what would then become a crime scene. This is still not clear.

What is certain though is that the corpse, by order of the judicial authority, was seized following an initial analysis by the coroner who arrived on site. Further investigations have also been envisaged: in the first place, the investigators will proceed with lo Stub (the swab that detects the microparticles left by gunpowder, ed) on Borri’s body, to highlight whether there are any traces of explosive on his hands and therefore verify whether it was he who turned the weapon against himself and fired the fatal shot or not.