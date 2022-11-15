Home Health Bassetti: “A nice silence was never written”
Health

by admin
15 NOV

“But how can you say that there is no scientific proof that vaccines have served to save the lives of millions of people? It would be enough to know how to read scientific literature. A nice silence was never written …”.

Like this Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, replies via Twitter to the statements of the Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato.

November 15, 2022
