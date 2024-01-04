Be careful with this tuna: withdrawn from the market. “Risk of scombroid syndrome”

Ministry of Health issues recall on batches of tuna fillet steak due to chemical risk

The Ministry of Health has issued a warning regarding two batches of frozen striated overseas tuna fillet steak that have been found to pose a chemical risk. The affected batches are 3H05 and 3H06, with an expiry date of 08/25, and have been identified as having excessive levels of histamine, a nitrogenous compound that can cause harm when consumed in large quantities.

The identification mark of the factory is “14 (India)” and the product is marketed under the name “EFFEGI SERVICE SPA – Via Spallanzani 2, Loc. Valdaro – 46100 – Mantua”. Consumers are urged to check their packaging to ensure they do not have any products from these affected batches.

Histamine is a compound that is naturally found in the human body and plays a role in inflammation, allergies, gastric secretion, and some brain activities. However, when present in poorly preserved products and in excess, it can cause symptoms such as headaches, digestive problems, abdominal swelling, nausea, and vomiting. In more severe cases, it can lead to a condition known as scombroid syndrome, which is characterized by symptoms such as headaches, itching, reddened conjunctivae, burning mouth, widespread skin redness, hives, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

In rare cases, scombroid syndrome can lead to breathing difficulties, palpitations, hypotension, and myocardial ischemia. Treatment for severe cases of histamine intoxication involves the use of antihistamines, with bronchodilators being necessary only in extreme cases.

Consumers are urged not to consume any products from the affected batches and to return them to the point of sale for a refund. It is important to note that other batches of the product are not affected and can be consumed safely. The Ministry of Health is working to ensure the safety and well-being of all consumers, and urges anyone who may have purchased these products to take appropriate action.