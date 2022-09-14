Home Health Probiotics, a revolution in medicine
Health

Probiotics, a revolution in medicine

by admin
Published in Video interviews

Fabio Pace
Uoc Gastroenterology and digestive endoscopy
Osp. Bolognini, Seriate (Bg)

Several researches conducted so far confirm the role that probiotics play in countering a number of pathologies. These include irritable bowel syndrome, metabolic syndrome, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and ischemic heart disease. Also noteworthy is the large sector of psychobiotics, that is, those probiotics that are administered to respond to diseases of the central nervous system or psychiatric diseases. The real revolution began when we moved from cultivation methods to genetic determination, through sequencing systems of the so-called metagenome, that is the genome of the microorganism present in our body. The most interesting researches will arise from the combination of various omics, that is the techniques that can allow us to define which bacteria, viruses or other constituents are present within our organism and their function. Many studies, in fact, have already started not only in recognizing an alteration in the so-called “microbial signature”, that is, in the microbial trace present in a given disease, but in understanding what is the consequence of this alteration.

