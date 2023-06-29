Beach, hidden pitfalls among fleas and hornets. On vacation, beware of insect bites

Not always the vacation to the sea they leave only beautiful memories to be immortalized. Whether they are bees, wasps, hornets, fleas, or jellyfish and weevers, even on the beach the risk of finding yourself sore and swollen is always around the corner. It will be due to the inattention typical of moments of relaxation, or due to the scented creams that protect from the sun but attract the insects more annoying, but above all for the more peaceful position, but often isolated and far from the establishments, the fact is that in no time at all arms or legs become the favorite target of more or less imperceptible flying animals. «Among the insects, those most at risk of serious anaphylactic reactions are undoubtedly the Hymenoptera, therefore wasps and bees – explains Eleonora Nucera, director of Allergology and Clinical Immunology of the Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation in Rome – In this case, if the person who gets stung knows he is allergic will certainly have been instructed on the symptomatic therapy to be taken immediately: it is necessary to take cortisone and an antihistamine orally or by injection, depending on the degree of intensity of the symptoms. But then you still need to go to an emergency room. To avoid the worst, it is therefore advisable to always carry self-injectable adrenaline with you, which in cases of severe reaction must be administered immediately ».

THE ALLERGY

However, the problem becomes serious if you are in a dream place, but too far from a health facility. “If the person does not know they are allergic and the reaction is generalized – warns Nucera – it is always necessary to rush to the emergency room immediately”. Unless, taking into account some unpleasant inconvenience, we always carry a life-saving kit in addition to the sunscreen. «If the reaction is only local, a cortisone cream compress can be made. While if the reaction is generalized but not serious, it is still advisable to take cortisone and an antihistamine by mouth and then go to the emergency room, because the risks cannot be foreseen ». The symptoms that alarm, in general, are almost immediate. «As regards allergic reactions, from swelling to difficulty breathing – explains the expert – the serious one occurs within 30 minutes of contact with the allergen. Then, the more serious it is, the sooner it manifests itself. It is rare for these reactions to show up after hours or days. Even if, we must remember, medicine is not an exact science and therefore sometimes there are symptoms that should not manifest themselves, or others that very rarely manifest themselves even after 30 minutes ». In reality, there are no people who are immune to a possible reaction, however slight. Not to mention that often life-saving therapies can be harmful in case of comorbidity. In fact, if a person suffers from diabetes, he must be careful because cortisone can temporarily lead to an increase in blood sugar. «A pathology that can interfere in a negative way and therefore amplify or worsen the severity of the reaction is mastocytosis – underlines Nucera – It is a disease characterized by a functional alteration of the mast cells, which are those cells that produce histamine; it is a very silent pathology that manifests itself subtly or only under certain conditions. And we often discover it when patients come to us because they have had anaphylactic shock after hymenoptera bites».

IN WATER

But the pitfalls of vacationers are hiding more and more even when you are in the water. “Climate change has led to an increase in jellyfish – explains Giuseppe Argenziano, president of the Italian dermatology society (Sidemast) – They are now the order of the day in our seas”. Annoyance in these cases is guaranteed, which is why it is good to know how to behave in order not to make the situation worse. «First of all, it is necessary to remove the small particles that the jellyfish release on the skin – recommends Argenziano – it is better to use a plastic card or even a card, because it allows us to get rid of the residues, preventing them from breaking and therefore creating irritation. Then you need to rinse the affected area with cold water. Instead, you don’t need to use ammonia. If, on the other hand, the jellyfish has managed to produce irritation, a cortisone cream will be able to block the inflammatory and stinging effects. In case of contact with weevers, however, it is necessary to disinfect with disinfectant solutions and, even in that case, it is advisable to apply a cortico-antibiotic ointment ».

