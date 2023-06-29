Real-time cyber risk assessment: Assintel launches a platform

Informing technological companies about all cyber risks in real time, so that they are equipped to intervene in cascades with their client companies: this is the objective of Cyber ​​Threat Infosharing, the platform that Assintelthe national association of ICT and digital companies of Confcommerceis about to launch version 1.0 through its own cyber think tank, open to the entire Ict community.

In fact, digitization goes hand in hand with the growth of cyber attacks, which still find us largely unprepared. In the first quarter of the year they were affected by ransomware 898 targets in 79 countries, e in Italy the victims are increasing by 85.7%. These attacks mainly focus on small and medium-sized enterprises: 80% of them in fact target companies with a turnover of less than 250 million euros, while in May 2023 it emerges as 65% of the attacks involved companies with fewer than 100 employees.

Respond faster to threats thanks to the network

The platform is one of the building blocks of the Assintel Cyber ​​think tank program led by Pierguido Iezzi, ceo Swascan, who comments: “The Threat Infosharing Assintel project aims to allow companies, Ciso, Cio and cyber security experts to identify the new evolutions of minacce cyber working in advance thanks to the information, expertise and technologies deployed by the Cyber ​​think tank. The platform allows you to create a network of collaboration and exchange of cyber knowledge capable of detecting and respond to threats more quickly and efficiently than would be possible if each entity operated in isolation. A crucial piece of predictive security, capable of analyzing and anticipating the evolution of criminal hacker tactics, techniques and procedures applied to computer fraud, social engineering and exploits. A sharing of the level of cyber risk capable of strengthening each member involved”.

The tax exemption of investments in cybersecurity is necessary

“Considering the still low level of awareness of cybersecurity in Italian SMEs, the ICT companies of the offer can constitute the strong link in the digital chain, due to their relationship of trust with their customers. And this fits as part of our mission to support the digital transformation in the country. But economic incentives are also needed: what has already been done or planned through the Pnrr could be accompanied by a further tax exemption of investments in the field of cybersecurity”, comments Paola Generali, president of Assintel.

