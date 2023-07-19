Beat the Heat: Foods and Drinks to Avoid during a Heatwave, According to Nutritionist Barbara Naldi

Title: Expert Nutritionist Advises on Foods and Drinks to Avoid During Heatwave

Subtitle: Tips on Maintaining Hydration and Keeping Cool in Scorching Summer Temperatures

In the scorching heat of summer, it is crucial to prioritize nutrition and hydration to stay healthy and energized. To navigate through the onslaught of rising temperatures, a nutritionist, Barbara Naldi, shared insights on the foods and drinks to avoid during a heatwave.

Alcoholic beverages, according to Naldi, can lead to dehydration due to their diuretic effect. She recommended accompanying a glass of wine with double the amount of water to balance the dehydrating properties. When consuming beer, it is advisable to match the amount of beer with an equal volume of water. However, Naldi added that it is ideal to avoid alcohol altogether in extreme heat. Contrary to popular belief, alcoholic drinks do not necessarily dehydrate the body. Naldi further emphasized the need to steer clear of sweetened beverages, as they tend to bind water.

Naldi also cautioned against consuming very hot drinks, such as coffee, in excess as they can raise body temperature and potentially lead to heatstroke. Even cold coffee, surprisingly, contains enough caffeine to contribute to heat-related complications. The nutritionist recommended limiting coffee consumption to a maximum of 1-2 cups per day while ensuring the intake of a glass of water with each cup to counterbalance any potential loss.

When it comes to food, Naldi advised against spicy dishes as they can cause the body to overheat. She highlighted the fact that individuals accustomed to spicy flavors may not even notice the effect. Additionally, she mentioned that chocolate can have a similar impact due to substances present in it that raise body temperature.

Fried foods were also on Naldi’s list of heatwave no-nos. High in calories and fat content, fried foods can contribute to an increase in body heat and slow down digestion. The nutritionist also drew attention to sausages, noting that their salt content can lead to dehydration, akin to the effects of sugar. Naldi suggested indulging in these foods in moderation and balancing them with plenty of vegetables and water.

Highlighting the importance of staying hydrated, Naldi identified watermelon as the quintessential summer fruit. With its high water content (92-97%) and satiating fibers, watermelon is not only refreshing but also helps replenish the vital mineral salts lost through perspiration. Similarly, she recommended enjoying melons as a snack or a main meal for optimal digestibility. Other water-rich foods endorsed by the expert included tomatoes, cucumbers, courgettes, and celery, which provide the body with ample hydration and essential mineral salts.

In conclusion, while navigating a heatwave, it is paramount to consciously choose foods and drinks that aid in hydration and temperature regulation. By avoiding certain items known to potentially dehydrate or raise body temperature, individuals can optimize their well-being and enjoy a healthier and more comfortable summer experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

