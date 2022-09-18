Always very active on social media with the stories of her everyday life, between work commitments, cuddling with her husband

Marco Fantini

and games with children

Alessandro

,

Bianca

e

Azure

, Beatrice Valli was forced to a sudden stop. Her slowing down of sharing content has alarmed her 3 million followers and the influencer, before taking a total break, has chosen to tell what ails her and explain why she will be absent for some time. .

Beatrice Valli posted a photo in which she hugs her three children and wrote: “These are very heavy and hard days for me, it will take time, I don’t know how long but I’m putting all of myself to regain strength and energy. I have always shown you. Unfortunately, sometimes we don’t command our bodies but the day comes when maybe you have to say enough and really understand what makes you happy and serene “.

Already in the aftermath of the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, Beatrice Valli had had the first strong dizziness, as a result of which she had also been hospitalized. “Sorry for the absence but my usual problem of dizziness has knocked me out again. I have just been discharged from the hospital. I’m a little better”, she wrote on that occasion to motivate her “inaction” of her. from social networks. The malaise continued, and left her with no choice but to take a break. Her followers do not abandon her, on the contrary: under her at her post there was no lack of demonstrations of affection and support, waiting for her to come back stronger and happier than before.