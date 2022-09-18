Since the upgrade to the new iOS 16 system, I have found that the “Search button” will appear at the bottom of the iPhone home screen (desktop), which has caused many people to complain that it is easy to click the search button. This article will teach you how to close the iOS 16 main screen. The screen search function makes the main screen of the iPhone desktop return to the original paging style.

How to turn off the iPhone desktop search button

The actual iPhone search function can be turned on by swiping down on the home screen, but the iOS 16 home screen instead puts the swipe search and buttons on the desktop, causing some people to find it easy to touch them by mistake.

If you do not need the iOS 16 desktop search button, you can turn off the search button function on the iPhone home screen with one click through the following steps:

Open iPhone’s built-in “Settings” Select “Main Screen” Turn off “Show on main screen” to hide

Through the above method of closing the iOS 16 desktop search button, the search button on the iPhone desktop will be automatically hidden and changed back to the original paging white point.

Function summary

If you prefer the original iPhone home screen paging origin, and are used to the original iOS desktop drop-down search, you can use this method to close the search. Home screen search button, you must first enter the jitter editing desktop mode, and then click on the page to enter, and the steps to call the hidden home screen menu will become more complicated.

