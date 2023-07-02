Kata disappeared in Florence, noises and screams in the camera recordings

A desperate cry. Which could provide important information on the mystery of the kidnapping of little Kata, the five-year-old Peruvian girl who disappeared in Florence on June 10th. The Mediaset broadcast “Quarto Grado” returned to the two noises recorded by the television cameras at 5.20 pm on that accursed Saturday. The first could be attributable to a scream, the second would be (but here the conditional is really a must) the closing of a vehicle door. Impossible to determine whether or not it is Kata’s voice. “Up to the age of five it is complex to determine the sex – underlined the forensic sound expert, Marco Perino – It could be compatible with the voice of a child, but as well as that of thousands of other children, but it cannot be excluded”.

Read also: Disappearance of Kata, Matteo Renzi attacks the Florence prosecutor’s office

On this sultry July Sunday, a new, disturbing possible scenario has been added to the mystery of Kata’s disappearance. According to the newspaper Il Tirreno, the parents would have received a phone call from their homeland, Peru. An unidentified person would have explained to them that their daughter would have been taken for “a mistake in person”. The investigators, while not underestimating even the smallest clue, are currently very, very cautious. The possibility that it is, for the umpteenth time, a mythomaniac, an exalted person who wants to attract the limelight to himself and is not even able to respect the pain of a family stricken by despair is concrete. However, there is one aspect that investigators are not underestimating: the motive for the kidnapping (the crucial point from which to start to identify the culprits) could be hidden in much more serious criminal dynamics (criminally) than the racket of occupied rooms. No one officially confirms it, but based on our sources, we can say that men in uniform are also probing the world of drug dealing. In particular, the one managed by the “Latinos”. And of the gangs that revolve around the billionaire business. The parents, meanwhile, were heard again in the prosecutor’s office for over four hours.