One of the hottest games of 2022 is undoubtedly Massive Entertainment‘s upcoming Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. We write “was” for a reason, as Ubisoft has now confirmed that the game has suffered a huge delay and will miss the release window for the movie Avatar: Way of Water, which premieres in December.

While it never had a firm release date, Ubisoft has previously said the game should launch by April 2023, with most analysts and insiders speculating that it will be released later this year in order to create synergies with the new movie. happens sometimes. But in tonight’s quarterly earnings report, Ubisoft has confirmed that the game has moved to the next fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024). bisoft explained:

“While this additional development time reflects ongoing industry-wide constraints on production, we are working hard to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure flexibility and strong productivity for our teams, while providing the best experience for players.

As many of you must have noticed, hardly any screenshots, trailers and info have been released from the game over the past few months, which usually indicates something is wrong. Exactly what the problem is, it’s not known at the moment, but it’s disappointing – we definitely prefer a good game tomorrow to a decent game today.