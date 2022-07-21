Asthma, a chronic disease affecting the airways, affects about 25 million people in the United States alone: ​​what are the clues to the onset of the problem

L’asma it’s a chronic disease of the bronchi caused by their inflammation and creates a condition in which the airwaysin response to various stimuli, yes shrink reversibly. Nowadays, only in United Statesinterest 25 million people. The most common symptoms are breathlessness, cough e hissed during the breath. The diagnosis is then carried out following tests on the functionality of the lungs.

Although it tends to develop during thechildhoodcases of appearance in adulthood. Also, once the disease has resolved itself may appear again a few years later. The causes of asthma are not known, but factors such as genes, environmental conditions e nutrition.

Asthma: indications, forms and treatment of the disease

As already mentioned, a asthmatic subject undergoes narrowing of the airways in response to stimuli triggered primarily by irritants (tobacco, cocaine, fumes, marijuana), stress, anxiety, physical exercise, infections (bronchitis, pneumonia and cold) e allergens (pollen, dust mites, cockroach secretions and animal hair). Me too’aspirin and some FANS are triggers in severe cases. Some asthmatics can be almost asymptomatichowever, the rare episodes of breathlessness e sibilii during the breath, they could induce thinking and checking.

The severity of asthma can be classified on four levels: intermittent, mild persistent, moderate persistent e severe persistent. There is one form, however, which is really serious and is called asthmatic pain. The latter is one severe compulsion e intense respiratory tract which withstands medical treatment. This can result in aintubation along the trachea and the use of a mechanical ventilator.

The treatment of asthma is basically based on two classes of drugs. On the one hand there are the bronchodilatorscombined with anti-inflammatory, which dilate the airways. They include drugs beta-adrenergic, anticholinergics e metilxantine. Then there are the immunomodulators which directly alter the immune system. These block substances that cause inflammation and are generally used in severe forms.