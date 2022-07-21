Home News A food district 22 municipalities say yes
News

A food district 22 municipalities say yes

by admin
A food district 22 municipalities say yes

Burolo. First adhesions to the project of the Development Agency Obiettivo, to promote the Canavese area and intercept funds

valerio grosso

July 20, 2022

BUROLO

The Municipalities of the Serra launch the initiative to create the Canavese Food District: twenty-two administrations have already adhered to the proposal of the Advisory Committee of the Development Agency of the Serra chaired by Sergio Levrino. They are the municipalities of Andrate, Borgofranco d’Ivrea, Burolo, Chiaverano, Cossano, Ivrea, Nomaglio, Palazzo Canavese, Salussola, Viverone, Zimone, Carema, Settimo Rottaro, Settimo Vittone, Vestignè, Montalto Dora, Cascinette d’Ivrea, Caravino, Azeglio, Maglione, Borgomasino, Villareggia and Moncrivello. A vast territory straddling the provinces of Biella, Turin and Vercelli for the promotion of typical and local food and wine excellences. The idea was born from Levrino’s work within the Greenhouse Development Agency as an advisory committee: “The committee is made up of many volunteers who excel in different disciplines and with different skills that support the Agency – explains the president Levrino – among the many projects that we would like to carry out for the Agency there is that of the Food District which, in addition to involving the Municipalities of the Serra area, will also be able to embrace a wider territory ».

The person in charge of the Committee for relations with local authorities is the mayor of Burolo Franco Cominetto, who illustrates the district’s purpose as follows: “We are talking about a territory rich in excellent products, from Docg Caluso, Doc Carema and Canavese , without neglecting the IGP of hazelnuts, niche fruit and vegetable crops and their processing, bakery and dairy products, in addition to the ancient qualities of grains and corn, sausages, etc. The entire area, as shown above, would be interested and involved in a promotion and enhancement of products and companies, with socio-economic repercussions, in order to implement tourist attractiveness. The project can and will be partners also the farmers’ trade associations, the ATLs, the territorial development associations falling within the reference territory, chambers of commerce, producer consortia, banking foundations, and all those realities that will contribute to giving support to the initiative “.

See also  City of culture: Asolo bets on the same "wise men" as Matera 2019

The food district, according to the promoters, in addition to the support of the participants will be able to count on contribution lines from the Piedmont Region which supports the establishment of food districts. Those interested in joining will be able to contact the president Levrino or the mayor Cominetto. –

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Di Maggio’s voice in Ivrea for the inauguration...

A thousand euros of pension a month: who...

Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest...

Monkey pox, WHO declares “global emergency”. In 3...

The bypass is there, but the Val Resia...

Landslide above Lake Alleghe: the road to Masarè...

From minimal pensions to trees to plant, she’s...

Entering the West to discuss the future, the...

Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her:...

Draghi’s wishes for Mattarella’s birthday: “A guarantee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy