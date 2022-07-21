BUROLO

The Municipalities of the Serra launch the initiative to create the Canavese Food District: twenty-two administrations have already adhered to the proposal of the Advisory Committee of the Development Agency of the Serra chaired by Sergio Levrino. They are the municipalities of Andrate, Borgofranco d’Ivrea, Burolo, Chiaverano, Cossano, Ivrea, Nomaglio, Palazzo Canavese, Salussola, Viverone, Zimone, Carema, Settimo Rottaro, Settimo Vittone, Vestignè, Montalto Dora, Cascinette d’Ivrea, Caravino, Azeglio, Maglione, Borgomasino, Villareggia and Moncrivello. A vast territory straddling the provinces of Biella, Turin and Vercelli for the promotion of typical and local food and wine excellences. The idea was born from Levrino’s work within the Greenhouse Development Agency as an advisory committee: “The committee is made up of many volunteers who excel in different disciplines and with different skills that support the Agency – explains the president Levrino – among the many projects that we would like to carry out for the Agency there is that of the Food District which, in addition to involving the Municipalities of the Serra area, will also be able to embrace a wider territory ».

The person in charge of the Committee for relations with local authorities is the mayor of Burolo Franco Cominetto, who illustrates the district’s purpose as follows: “We are talking about a territory rich in excellent products, from Docg Caluso, Doc Carema and Canavese , without neglecting the IGP of hazelnuts, niche fruit and vegetable crops and their processing, bakery and dairy products, in addition to the ancient qualities of grains and corn, sausages, etc. The entire area, as shown above, would be interested and involved in a promotion and enhancement of products and companies, with socio-economic repercussions, in order to implement tourist attractiveness. The project can and will be partners also the farmers’ trade associations, the ATLs, the territorial development associations falling within the reference territory, chambers of commerce, producer consortia, banking foundations, and all those realities that will contribute to giving support to the initiative “.

The food district, according to the promoters, in addition to the support of the participants will be able to count on contribution lines from the Piedmont Region which supports the establishment of food districts. Those interested in joining will be able to contact the president Levrino or the mayor Cominetto. –