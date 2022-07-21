There are more and more film exhibitions in Hangzhou. In the cinema, you can also visit miniature museums and play scripted escape rooms.

The orange friend “se7en”, who “hasn’t been to the cinema for a long time”, recently braved the high temperature and excitedly went to watch the new film “Detective War” starring Liu Qingyun. When he came back, he posted the vertical poster of the film he took in the cinema. In the circle of orange friends.

This is also the first time he has walked into a movie theater since 2020. “The movie ticket is 39.9 yuan, and there is a glass of Coke, which is quite worth it. Now the waiters in the cinema are also very polite.”

The 88-year-old grandmother Hu, who insists on buying tickets for every film festival in Hangzhou, had to stay at home and watch CCTV Channel 6 due to the epidemic some time ago, but last Wednesday accompanied by her daughter, she went to the cinema to watch Zhu Yilong’s new film “Life” event”. Her daughter told Orange Persimmon Interactive Reporter that Grandma Hu laughed happily from the beginning to the end, “laughing unbridled”, and insisted on reading the subtitles before leaving, “My mother thinks that the music played during the subtitles is also part of the film creation.”

At the beginning of this year, the first IMAX laser theater appeared in Hangzhou. Last Tuesday, Binjiang opened a new movie theater, Bona Screen Studios.

The movie data provided by Maoyan Professional Edition shows that since the release of “Jurassic World 3″ on June 10, the national single-day box office has exceeded 100 million for six consecutive weekends. And just this past weekend, more than 10,000 movie theaters across the country opened their doors to welcome guests. “Life Events”, which was postponed due to the epidemic, has now exceeded 1.485 billion at the box office.

Zhejiang Film Times Cinema (Xinyuan International Store) last Saturday’s single-day box office exceeded 100,000 yuan, and the number of moviegoers ranked first in Hangzhou. This is still in the absence of IMAX blockbusters.

Although Hangzhou Cinema has been ups and downs in the past two years, have you noticed that there are more and more film exhibitions in Hangzhou? In the cinema, you can not only watch movies, but also play script killing and holographic games…

Hangzhou’s first new cinema opens this year

Affected by the epidemic, movie markets across the country have been sluggish for a long time this year, but just last week, a Bona Movie Theater opened for trial operation in Binjiang Yintai, Hangzhou. This is also the first newly opened cinema in downtown Hangzhou this year. Some people say that the movie theater opened against the trend. The owner, Liu Minjian, said that many friends told him that he was inspired, and “seems to see hope.”

At the age of 16, he was admitted to the Zhejiang Film School. At the age of 19, he entered the Zhejiang Film Company. At the age of 26, he became the deputy general manager of Qingchun Film World. Later, he was promoted to the deputy general manager of the Zhejiang Times Cinema Line. Five years ago, after leaving Times Cinema, he established Hangzhou Haoge Film Co., Ltd., and then mortgaged his real estate to invest in this “drama”. Liu Minjian, who has worked hard in the Hangzhou film industry for 30 years, said that even in the most difficult times, he never thought of giving up movies.

The cinema was named “The Screen” because he felt that “a movie is a show, and life is like a show, but I hope the audience can put on a good show every day.” This was also summed up by him into six words – “There is always a good show”, which was engraved after the name of the theater.

Miniature film museum, Mainland box office TOP20 exhibition area, overseas award-winning Chinese film area, actor signature poster area, film souvenir exhibition area, Hangzhou film culture corner, world famous film and film postcard collection area… In this cinema, everywhere To see a filmmaker’s love for movies. Liu Minjian even specially created a movie street to let the audience understand the history of movie culture.

In the Miniature Film Museum, there are antiques that he specially bought from the old cinema in the countryside – 8.75mm projector, 16mm projector, 35mm projector, and even many film splicers and movie manuals that the post-90s and post-00s have never heard of. .

There are also various collections that he spent 30 years collecting in Movie Street, including postcards released when “Titanic” premiered that year.

Liu Minjian is still full of confidence in the film: “As a filmmaker, I believe that the film will not disappear.”

Playing script kill in the cinema

Listen to cross talk and talk shows

In the past two years, many domestic theaters have begun to try to introduce various new formats and explore the infinite possibilities of theater business models. Since last year, Wanda Cinemas has been actively piloting and developing new businesses such as script killing, cross talk, and talk shows in theaters in Beijing, Shanghai, Shandong, and Chengdu. Innovate business to attract more audiences into cinemas.

In Hangzhou, Zhejiang Film Times Cinema (Xinyuan International Store), which is very familiar to Hangzhou residents, has not only upgraded the projection technology with a lot of money after more than 5 months of store closure and decoration, but also built the city’s first IMAX laser cinema. , equipped with the first new-generation IMAX laser projection system in Zhejiang Province with a 12.1-channel sound system, which greatly enhances the viewing experience, they also integrate the new social methods and digital entertainment methods that are popular among young people into the cinema format. , including 4D cinema hall, VR (holographic image) escape room, holographic technology script killing, etc., to create a diversified digital entertainment scene experience for the audience.

Now, the movie theater has begun to take care of children part-time! Since June, Xinyuan International Store has organized a number of classroom activities at Zhejiang Film and Television University, which are both parent-child activities and incorporate more extracurricular knowledge.

Zhang Yi, chairman and general manager of Zhejiang Times Cinema Line, told reporters that in addition to traditional movies, snacks and other businesses, as well as new digital entertainment projects such as escape room and script killing, Xinyuan International Store will continue to introduce new products into the cinema. Format and new business, improve the competitiveness of theaters.