Many people are unaware of the great influence that floor design has on the overall atmosphere of an area and unfortunately neglect it. This also and especially applies to the balcony. You can create a big difference by simply beautifying the balcony floor. What options are available to you? We have some nice ideas for the balcony design.

Beautify the balcony floor with these ideas!

After you have thoroughly cleaned and prepared the balcony for the new season, it is time to start designing it, that is, the more pleasant task. And it’s not even that difficult to beautify the balcony floor. It doesn’t have to cost a lot of money either. Sometimes you can use what you already have.

You can paint the floor of the balcony

A simple coat of paint is perfect if you want to beautify the balcony floor quickly and, above all, cheaply. It is important that you choose the right color and we don’t mean just the color (the lighter, the more spacious the balcony). Outside on the balcony it is sometimes warm, sometimes cold, sometimes the sun shines on the floor, sometimes it gets wet from snow and rain… The color you choose should be weatherproof so that you don’t have to constantly renew it. So-called cement paint, which is available both in liquid form for direct application and as a powder for mixing yourself, is very well suited.

Tipp: Avoid painting in direct sunlight. This will dry the paint faster than you can work and the result can be streaky or blotchy. Better wait for a shady period. It shouldn’t be too cold either – at least 5 degrees.

Beautify balcony floor with wooden tiles to plug together

Admittedly, the wooden tiles that snap together are not exactly a cheap option, but there is no denying that the wood is simply beautiful and makes a balcony much more comfortable. Because this flooring can last forever with proper care (especially if you put it away during the winter), it’s definitely a worthwhile investment.

Do you already own such tiles, but they are no longer in a nice condition? Don’t throw them away, you don’t have to spend money on new ones. A simple oiling or waxing will make them look new again. More stubborn stains can usually be removed with fine sandpaper. Also include this oil care in your spring routine from now on, so that the wood stays beautiful for a long time.

Permanently beautify the balcony floor with tiles or WPC

These two variants are also a bit more expensive, but you can enjoy them for a long time. We don’t need to explain much about the tiles: you have a huge selection in terms of size, shape and colour/pattern. It is best to choose light colors for the small balcony to make it appear larger. It is best to stick tiles on pedestals. This makes them particularly frost-resistant. The gradient should also not be forgotten, because after all, rainwater shouldn’t collect in the form of puddles, but should be able to run off.

Then there are the WPC planks, which are made from a mixture of wood fibers and synthetic fibers and can be cut to size like tiles. The plastic makes the floor covering very weather-resistant and durable.

Beautify the floor of the balcony with carpet

The carpet should also be suitable for outdoor use (made of polypropylene) in order to be able to withstand the weather. Then even the rain can’t harm it. Since you cannot and will not cover the entire floor with carpets, it is advisable to ensure that the subfloor is visually pleasant beforehand. Then the outdoor rug can become a beautiful accent and wonderfully enhance the seating area – you will immediately feel like you are in a cozy living room, but you can enjoy the fresh air and sun.

Natural flair with little money – lay artificial turf

Would you like to feel a little like being in the garden? Then the good old artificial grass is a good option if you want to beautify the balcony floor to give the appearance of a lawn. But don’t expect more than what this flooring delivers – it doesn’t feel like grass, nor is it made out of artificial blades of grass. Nevertheless, they are quite popular.