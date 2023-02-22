Home Health Because procrastinating and postponing brings anxiety, stress and physical problems: some advice
Because procrastinating and postponing brings anxiety, stress and physical problems: some advice

Because procrastinating and postponing brings anxiety, stress and physical problems: some advice

The tendency to postpone what sooner or later you know you have to do, the so-called procrastinationnot only makes it difficult to achieve your goalsbut can also have a negative effect on health. what emerges from a research carried out on a cohort of Swedish university students by researchers led by Fred Johansson of the Department of Health Promotion Science of Sophiahemmet University in Stockholm. Research has shown that students who have a marked tendency to procrastinate on their commitments suffer more frequently from anxiety, depression and stress symptoms, sleep worse at night and suffer from recurring painas well as experimenting higher levels of loneliness and be more exposed to the long-term risk of running into economic problems. Procrastination can be defined as the tendency to voluntarily postpone a series of actions that should be done, even when there is already the perception that the postponement will have negative effects. a phenomenon that occurs above all among younger people say the authors of the research, published in the journal Jama Network Open.

