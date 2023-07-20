Bed rotting: Is the TikTok trend of ‘rotting in bed’ good or bad?

Just wanting to relax in bed after a few particularly busy days, a trip or an evening with little sleep is something we’ve probably all experienced at least once. So nothing new. The news is that do not abandon the mattress seems to have become a real one trend.

They are TikTok there are numerous videos where users tell their experiences of bed rotting. The contents related to the topic, present on the platform, have reached million views. Many argue that it is a way of take care of yourself, per fight productivity anxiety. But doing it for too long could lead to the opposite result, let’s see why.

What is bed rotting?

Bed rotting consists of stay in bed by choice in waking hours and sometimes for whole days, even staying there to eat, talk on the phone, scroll through social networks, watch a film or a TV series.

In an era where we are perpetually connected and subjected to continuous stimulithere are many phenomena that arise in countertrend to the hectic and performing lifestyle. For example the “Goblin mode“, elected as the word of 2022 according to theOxford English Dictionary, which involves not caring about one’s appearance and social expectations and finding pleasure in being unpresentable. Or, the “Bare Minimum Monday”or the Monday of the bare minimum, in which there are as few activities as possible in order to start the week with less stress.

The need for time to rest

Per avoid blaming too much in tense situationsto the point of no longer being able to face them with one’s own psycho-physical resources (what in the workplace is commonly referred to as burnout), it is normal to have need to slow down. Time for recovery and rest is important, as is knowing when to take a break.

Find a balance

It is common to experience days when you have less desire to do. What you need to pay attention to is don’t go from one extreme to the other. Bed rotting isn’t necessarily a problem if it happens sporadically and for a limited time. The main criticalities arise when this practice becomes ahabit, beyond the single episode of tiredness. In this case the contraindications may outweigh the benefits. Carve out moments for laze around it can be good for you and stimulate creativity, but it would still be better to try to do it without staying in bed constantly.

What happens when we stay too much in bed

Many mental health experts view bed rotting negatively, especially if it is prolonged. The concern is related to both his impact on healthand to the fact that it could be, even if not always, the signal of psychological issues, psychological problems. The clinomaniawhich denotes a real addiction to the bed, is in fact considered a possible symptom of depression.

Our body benefits from movement and natural light. Spending long periods confined to bed interferes with the circadian rhythm. The mechanism allows our body to synchronize its physiological functions with the external environment and is closely linked to the alternation of light and dark. When this balance is disturbed we can suffer from insomnia oh you excessive daytime sleepinessfeeling even more tired and irritable. Consequently, bed rotting would not help relaxation, but would produce the opposite effect. The risk is that it may interfere with daily tasks or with one’s lifeto the point of becoming isolated.

Other ways to release stress

There are various activities, positive for one’s well-being, that help regain energy.

Exercise or one walk in the middle of nature. Practice it yoga e meditate. Cultivate quality relationships. Indulge in creative hobbies and passions.

The key thing is to have other methods to deal with the circumstances in which we feel overwhelmed and not consider bed rotting as the only possible behavior pattern.

