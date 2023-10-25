Beginning burnout: Ten hidden signs of too much stress

by Carola Kleinschmidt

25.10.2023

If planning your vacation is just a burden, you suddenly find your partner stressful, you often forget something or you don’t sleep well: This is how you notice early warning signs of too much stress and exhaustion. What can then help you counteract burnout.

Is this still normal or am I on the way to burnout? Health insurance surveys show that at least one in four people in this country is often stressed. Anyone who is constantly under electricity rightly asks themselves: Is it still healthy? Or should I pull the ripcord?

But this thought is usually followed by: nothing. “Many people don’t recognize the early warning signs of burnout,” says expert Helen Heinemann from the Institute for Burnout Prevention in Hamburg, adding: “You only go to the doctor when severe sleep disorders, unbearable pain or a total collapse force you to do so. “But then the suffering is great and recovery also takes a very long time.

