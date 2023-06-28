Bellco Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3197/2023 of 06.13.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3197/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14182/2022 Bellco Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions, the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Health Service and/or Provincial Bodies concerned and towards Boston Scientific Spa

Attachments:

Bellco Tar Lazio Resources Payback-Signed.pdf (PDF 0.50 Mb)

ordinance (PDF 280.1 Kb)

Bellco payback application for publication of public proclamations-signed.pdf (PDF 239.2 Kb)

BELLCO REASONS ADDED Basilicata-signed.pdf (PDF 478.7 Kb)

BELLCO REASONS ADDED EMILIA 26 December-signed.pdf (PDF 480.5 Kb)

BELLCO REASONS ADDED PUGLIA bis 21 March-signed.pdf (PDF 498.8 Kb)

BELLCO Tar RM rg 14182-22 reasons add FRIULI-signed.pdf (PDF 503.1 Kb)

BELLCO Tar RM rg 14182-22 motivi agg LIGURIA-signed.pdf (PDF 492.5 Kb)

BELLCO Tar RM rg 14182-22 motivi agg UMBRIA 29-signed.pdf (PDF 496.0 Kb)

BELLCO Tar RM rg 14182-22 reasons adj ABRUZZO-signed.pdf (PDF 494.2 Kb)

BELLCO Tar RM rg 14182-22 motivi agg BOLZANO-signed.pdf (PDF 485.9 Kb)

BELLCO Tar RM rg 14182-22 motif agg MARCH-signed.pdf (PDF 476.1 Kb)

Bellco Tar RM rg 14182-22 reasons agg Piemonte-signed.pdf (PDF 511.4 Kb)

Bellco Tar RM rg 14182-22 reasons agg Puglia -signed.pdf (PDF 478.9 Kb)

BELLCO Tar RM rg 14182-22 REASONS ADD SARDINIA-signed.pdf (PDF 479.3 Kb)

BELLCO TAR RM RG 14182-22 REASONS AGG SICILIA-signed.pdf (PDF 502.2 Kb)

Bellco Tar RM rg 14182-22 reasons add TOSCANA-signed.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Bellco Tar RM rg 14182-22 reasons add TRENTO-signed.pdf (PDF 490.5 Kb)

BELLCO Tar RM rg 14182-22 motif agg VENETO-signed.pdf (PDF 504.8 Kb)

BELLCO Tar RM rg 14182-22 reasons aggI MOLISE-signed.pdf (PDF 489.0 Kb)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

