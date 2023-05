Sold out also at the Stadio Olimpico, 6 maxi screens (2 per grandstand and 1 per corner) to allow the Giallorossi fans who weren’t able to go to Budapest to experience the excitement of the stadium. Gates open from 18.30, the lawn covered to avoid problems in view of Rome-Spezia on Sunday. The photographic story of the evening

SEVILLE-ROME LIVE

VIDEO. NEVER ALONE NEVER, SUNG BY MARCO CONIDI