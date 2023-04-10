Simone Inzaghicoach ofInter is ready to speak at the press conference on the eve of the first leg of the quarter-finals Champions League against the Benfica. On FcInterNews the words of the coach in view of the fundamental confrontation with the Portuguese.

There is a chance to make a breakthrough with these games. What is the key to facing this quarter-final?

“We know how important this match is. It was a difficult path, we find a team that is unbeaten in this Champions League and that has scored 28 goals, including 7 in the round of 16, shooting 40 times. But we are Inter. The team has scored three good games in the league, not followed by the result but we shot a lot. There are moments when you touch them once you score, but now we have difficulty scoring. It has never happened in a year and a half until January. We have to work harder “believe in it, knowing that it won’t be easy. Together, and that’s the key word for the last two months, we can obtain satisfaction from each other. The goal was to get to play it in all competitions in April, we’re behind schedule in the league but we can come back.”

After Porto, Benfica, another Portuguese.

“Benfica and Porto are two excellent teams. Benfica picks you up at the right time and in the right way, not obsessed with pressing. You’ll need your head and heart. I have no doubts about the heart, the head is important especially seeing the episodes of the last few games, which we shouldn’t think about. Benfica are a team that runs a lot, they’ve only lost two games this season, one of which on Saturday in the league. We’ll have to be good at playing our game.”

Does criticism charge you?

“Last year in Salerno we won 5-0 scoring three goals with three shots in the first half. This time we made one with twenty shots. There are always criticisms.”

How much have Benfica lost without Enzo Fernandez?

“It was important for them but even with the two halfbacks they didn’t lose quality.”

What has been missing recently?

“The result because in the last three we deserved to win. We are not facilitated by the calendar because we cannot work on the pitch but I see a crazy commitment and as a coach I am happy with what I see in training and in matches. We are clearly not satisfied with the results because we would have deserved more”.

What weaknesses do Benfica have?

“As I said, they’ve lost two games… But they’ll find Inter, we know that the eight that reach the quarter-finals are great teams and they’ll all be open challenges.”

How important are the absences of Calhanoglu and Skriniar?

“They are very important, there are some absences for them too. I would have liked to play it with both teams complete. I hope to have Calhanoglu back on Saturday while for Skriniar perhaps it will take longer”.

Humanly what did you think after seeing the rescue on the Lukaku line in Salerno?

“Humanly, I talked about my head, but that’s what I thought in the first race too. Clearly I’m disappointed with the result, but you have to be clear-headed”.

Could there be a lower center of gravity tomorrow?

“There will be phases in which we will be higher and others lower but Benfica also alternates in the various phases of the match.”

Can the rumors about Conceiçao at Inter influence you?

“There are always many voices. Conceiçao and Schmidt are two great coaches. It was a pleasure to challenge the former and it will be the same for Schmidt.”