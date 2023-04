He still has to be patient for about two weeks. And subsequently? St. Gallen Legionnaire Fabian Schubert could celebrate his long-awaited league comeback in Switzerland after a seven-month injury break. Last September, the Carinthian was attacked in a game with relentless severity. He broke his tibia and fibula during this brutal foul. The Völkermarkt offensive player spent 22 days in the hospital – including six operations and a skin transplant.