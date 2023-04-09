Of Sara Bettoni, Simona Ravizza, Online Editorial

Today’s latest news, live, on the health conditions of Silvio Berlusconi, from Wednesday in intensive care at the San Raffaele in Milan

• One more night in intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi, 86, who has been hospitalized in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan since Wednesday for pneumonia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

• On Saturday, Professor Zangrillo, the Cavaliere’s personal doctor, made a point on the situation: The pathology is serious, but the patient responds well to the therapies.

• On Saturday, in addition to their children, they also visited Berlusconi Fedele Confalonieri and Gianni Letta

7.50 pm – Quiet Easter, morning for doctors and then rest A quiet Easter for Silvio Berlusconi, spent between the usual medical checks and a few visits: his daughters Marina and Eleonora and his lifelong friend, Fedele Confalonieri. The former premier hospitalized in therapy for a lung infection that arose in a context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia was seen in the morning, as usual, by his doctor, Professor Alberto Zangrillo, director of general intensive care and cardiac surgery at the San Raffaele hospital of Milan, together with my colleague Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant and Oncohematology Units.

19:43 – Eleonora Berlusconi visits the San Raffaele Eleonora, Silvio Berlusconi’s fourth-born daughter, also arrived at the San Raffaele to visit her father hospitalized in intensive care since last Wednesday. Before her during the day, the eldest daughter Marina and the president of Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri also went to the hospital in via Olgettina. Both were inside for a very short time.

19:27 – Marta Fascina’s father in the hospital Marta Fascina’s father, Orazio, arrived at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan in the afternoon, around 4.30 pm and is still inside, with his daughter Marta. On this Easter day, unlike the previous days, the visits for the leader of FI were very limited. The ex premier’s wife, since the latter was hospitalized last Wednesday, has never moved from the hospital where she has a room. According to internal health sources, Fascina would come to visit her daughter and her son-in-law every day.

4.45 pm – Confalonieri leaves San Raffaele after a short visit The president of Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri, has just left the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where the president of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, was hospitalized. Like that of the eldest daughter Marina, Confalonieri’s visit was also short, about half an hour, and then the president of Mediaset left the hospital without making any statements. See also Omicron, one in two has had the virus but does not know it: American research

4.11 pm – Fedele Confalonieri visits The president of Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri, arrived a few minutes ago at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized since Wednesday in intensive care. Historical friend of the ex prime minister, Confalonieri hasn’t missed his closeness to Berlusconi in recent days. Entering from the driveway entrance in via Olgettina 60, Confalonieri has not made any statements to the press.

3.12 pm – Quick visit to Marina Berlusconi Silvio Berlusconi’s daughter was at the San Raffaele for about ten minutes.

2.07 pm – Marina Berlusconi arrives at San Raffaele, the first visit on Easter day Marina Berlusconi arrived at the San Raffaele in Milan. That of the eldest daughter is the first visit Silvio Berlusconi receives today. As has already happened in these five days, Marina Berlusconi entered by car from the entrance in via Olgettina 60.

12:12 – Silvio Berlusconi wanted to go home for Easter According to what is learned from hospital sources, Silvio Berlusconi would have asked the doctors to be able to go home to celebrate Easter with his family.

11:45 am – Berlusconi’s Lecce fan outside the San Raffaele also at Easter: Here until he returns to Arcore Arrived on Friday morning directly from the province of Lecce, Marco Macr, a loyal supporter of Berlusconi, still outside the San Raffaele and says that for Silvio it’s worth it because friends never abandon each other, especially in times of need. The intention to remain in front of the hospital buildings until Silvio returns to Arcore. There would be 35 letters collected so far from supporters and militants: we’ll see how to get them to him. On the fifth day of hospitalization, on Easter morning, the number of journalists present at the San Raffaele waiting to receive information was greatly reduced. At the moment, no family member has been seen entering the via Olgettina 60 gate. See also "R6S" Silent C4/Grenade BUG tactics revealed, former players said that the professional game has been around for years | 4Gamers

11:00 – Tajani: From Weber and all the EPP wishes for a speedy recovery for Silvio Berlusconi The foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, returned the best wishes to Silvio Berlusconi from Manfred Weber, group leader of the European People’s Party, and from all the EPP for the speedy recovery of the former prime minister.

09:05 – Antonio Tajani al Corriere della Sera: Berlusconi will return soon and will not retire to private life What will happen when Silvio Berlusconi is gone? To this question, for Antonio Tajani, there is no answer. Because it’s not a current question, and none of us have ever thought about it. Berlusconi has been hospitalized for only four days, and all those who have visited him confirm that he gets information, gets active, talks about politics, gives indications. He’ll be back soon and certainly won’t retire to private life, not in his nature. He will still be a great protagonist of politics. The Foreign Minister talks about it in an interview with Corriere della Sera on Sunday 9 April. On the risk of splits, Tajani underlines: a hypothetical period of unreality. Nobody wants to leave the movement that elected him and nobody is asking for or proposing congresses. We are all focused only on our leader and wait for him to come back.

08:06 – Zangrillo: Serious pathology, but the patient responds to therapy Zangrillo, Berlusconi’s personal doctor and head of the San Raffaele intensive care unit, yesterday made a point: Lung infection is the complication of a pathological picture of another nature that we are treating in the best way. Berlusconi is a person who has accustomed us to always responding in the best possible way, even in the face of a serious pathology, but even in a truly difficult situation he responds well to therapy.

08:00 – Visits from family members are expected again today: the children and brother Paolo Visits from Berlusconi’s family are expected, even for today: his brother Paolo, and his children, who have always visited the hospital in recent days. Yesterday the president of Mediaset returned to visit him once again, Faithful Confalonieriwho went to San Raffaele for the third day in a row, and the most faithful adviser also returned Gianni Letta who, upon leaving the San Raffaele, underlined that he had found Berlusconi better than he thought jokingly that he had taken the path of rebirth, if not resurrection. See also Starlink "immediately available" also in Italy: how it works and how much it costs (spoiler: a lot)

07:48 am – Forza Italia, the minority on the margins. Conversation between Meloni and Barelli (by Roberto Gressi) (…) it is therefore natural that, from the window, in border politics, one looks at the anguish linked to Berlusconi’s illness. Because, as Fedele Confalonieri admonishes who returned to visit him yesterday, Forza Italia is him. It is therefore not surprising that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, spoke with the new group leader in the Chamber, Paolo Barelli, the one who replaced Alessandro Cattaneo, the loyalist of Licia Ronzulli, which lasted in the role less than an amen. The conversation was cordial, between two people who have known each other for some time, with Meloni who was keen to say: I need you. The government needs your party to be stable. This is how piranhas pulled themselves out of the cloud, which await those who fall into the sea to devour them. His goal, rather, in addition to the stability of the coalition, an alliance that binds the Ppe and Conservatives in Europe, marginalizing the socialists, just a year before the elections. (…) Ronzulli cannot be forgiven for ruining Berlusconi’s return to the Senate, also accused of arrogance and attempts to interfere, even in company affairs Read the full article here

07:41 am – Berlusconi, quiet night: fourth in intensive care Fourth night in intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi, who is preparing to face Easter still hospitalized on the first underground floor of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he is suffering from a pulmonary infection that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. The night of the 86-year-old leader would have been quiet as hospital sources assure, a circumstance which increases the optimism of family and friends. Moreover, as surprisingly announced yesterday by Professor Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi is reacting well to the therapysaid the chief of resuscitation thus replying to the conflicting rumors circulating in the last few hours.