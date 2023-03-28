Home Health Berlusconi at San Raffaele for checks, he will spend the night in the hospital
Berlusconi at San Raffaele for checks, he will spend the night in the hospital

Berlusconi at San Raffaele for checks, he will spend the night in the hospital

Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, 86, is in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan for checks. According to beraking latest news Salute, the former prime minister arrived yesterday afternoon and should return home tomorrow morning.

Berlusconi’s last hospitalization at the San Raffaele dates back to January last year. The former prime minister was hospitalized in January 2022 for an infection that started in the urinary tract and was treated with strong antibiotic treatment.

