The leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi he was hospitalized yesterday in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, for the second time, after the previous hospitalization on 30 March.

Doctors yesterday hypothesized a possible relapse, which occurred after the cardiovascular complications that had forced the former prime minister to be hospitalized for the first time. But in the last few hours the hypothesis of a blood pathology has made its way.

To have a definitive confirmation, we will have to wait for a possible medical bulletin from San Raffaele (it will not be released today), but there are different types of pathologies that could have affected the Knight.