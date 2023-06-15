Berlusconi is my treasure, he made me live the best years of my life

Death of Silvio Berlusconi

“I will always keep his sun in my pocket and his smile engraved in my heart,” Silvio Berlusconi’s last partner told journalists, breaking the silence on the day of the funeral in Piazza Duomo in Milan. “It will be a daily miss for me,” she admits. “She had inexhaustible strength.”

martha fascinates she stood beside the coffin of Silvio Berlusconi during the state funeral in Piazza Duomo in Milan, up to the last minute, until the coffin resumed its return journey to Arcore. The forced deputy, Berlusconi’s last companion, remained silent throughout the ceremony, without letting her emotion leak, until the moment for a last farewell arrived, when emotion seemed to have taken over.

Marta Fascina’s first words after Berlusconi’s death

“It made me spend the best years of my life”he announced to the microphones of Il Messaggero on the day of the funeral, Wednesday 14 June. “I will always keep his sun in my pocket and his smile engraved in my heart”he told reporters, breaking his silence for the first time since his partner’s death. Around her are her closest friends, fellow deputies and family members. She says she feels weak and powerless, because “that of my President will be a daily lack for me”despite having taught her to have “an inexhaustible force”.

Marta Fascina at Silvio Berlusconi's funeral, Getty photo.

Marta Fascina alongside Berlusconi until the end

Silvio Berlusconi himself underlined his constant presence and dedication until the last weeks of his life, who said he was moved by the affection shown to him by Marta. “Marta has outdone herself, she was next to me with unmatched care and dedication”, he had told Corriere della Sera a few days earlier, regarding the hospitalization at San Raffaele. “Are my treasure”, Marta would have repeated in the funeral home of Arcore, that intimate space reserved for family members and a few close friends. The Messenger reports it. She allegedly told those present about that night tour of Milan 2 that she made her take, before her last hospitalization, knowing that her life could end shortly thereafter.