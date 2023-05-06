Best cheap discount supermarket kefirs to stay fit

Here we are, summer is almost here and we bet that many Italians are already ready for the swimsuit fitting. But first you need to prepare properly and lose those extra pounds that embarrass us on the beaches. How about a guide to discovering the best ones? cheap kefir to find at the supermarket and discount store? These are probiotic products with a low lactose and calorie content, the very ones that make us put on extra pounds. In fact, one of the fundamental rules for a healthy and balanced diet is not to give up dairy products, which are sources of protein, calcium, phosphorus and vitamins, but which are also harmful to our ideal weight if consumed in excess.

So here comes kefir, fermented products, to our aid milk or water basedenriched with lactic acid bacteria and yeasts. These foods are rich in nutrients, plus they promote digestion and gut health.

In short, they are ideal to be consumed plain or flavored with fruit, honey or cereals. But what are the best cheap kefirs from supermarkets and discount stores to stay fit for the summer? Here is our top five.

Best cheap kefirs from supermarkets and discount stores

It’s not the first time that we’ve focused on food products dedicated to those who also want to keep an eye on their figure. In this regard, we also point out the best protein desserts and cheap around at the moment. But let’s start immediately with the first product chosen, namely the Kefir milk. It is a product made with lactose-free cow’s milk and containing various lactic ferments but no other additional ingredients. The quantity of sugars is contained: 4 grams per 100 grams and it is yeast-free.

Same for fats, 1.5 grams. The price is only 1 euro for a 500ml bottle.

Second tip dedicated to Kefir Vios. Here too the product is made with partially skimmed cow’s milk. There is no lack of various lactic ferments, all declared on the package and the quantity of sugars is very low, only 4 grams per 100 grams. The average price of a 500ml bottle is even lower than the previous product, only 0.99 euros.

Let’s move on to the brand Citadel farm which offers us blueberry kefir. It is made with whole cow’s milk, lactic ferments and 3% cranberry juice. The yeasts are absent and the sugars are 10 grams per 100 grams. The average price of a 500 ml bottle of blueberry kefir – Podere Cittadella is 1.69 euros.

Other recommended products

We conclude our roundup dedicated to the best cheap kefir from supermarkets and discount stores with Unsalted which he offers us Sveltesse I Love Kefir. Produced with skimmed cow’s milk, it has only 4 grams of sugar per 100 grams and 0 fat. The price is only 50 cents for a 125 g tub.

Last product of the top five is Granarolo Almaverde Smart of Esselunga. Made with skimmed cow’s milk, lactic ferments and natural flavors of your choice between strawberry and peach. The sugars present are 11 grams for every 100 grams. Absent instead yeasts and fats. The cost is 0.49 euros for the 125 g tub.

So these i best cheap kefirs from supermarkets and discount stores. If you want to stay fit or lose a few pounds in view of the summer, now you know how to orient yourself, provided that of course you integrate the products in question into your daily diet in the right way.