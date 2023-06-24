best vegetables for weight loss

Vegetables are food synonymous with well-being, health and diet: let’s discover the best ones for losing weight and deflating the belly.

Synonymous with figure, as well as with mental and physical well-being, vegetables are a must on the table. AND the healthiest food everbecause it entails numerous benefits and nutritional properties to the body. Vegetables are rich in water, vitamins and minerals, they contain the main essential elements for the body, and more they are low in calories.

Vegetables are therefore the most important meal if you want to stay healthy and if you want to keep the figure, controlling the increase in belly and overweight. But among the infinite variety of vegetables, there are some that are more effective than others, particularly if you are on a diet trying to lose weight and lose belly fatwhich unfortunately always tends to increase with age, a due to the slowing down of the metabolism.

Which vegetables are best for weight loss and to deflate the belly

Now that summer has arrived, we try to run for cover to prepare for the always dreaded swimsuit test. Sure, starting to get back in shape now might be a little too late, but it’s better than nothing. It is in this period that, also thanks to the extreme heat, it feels more swollen. Obviously, there are many natural ways to reduce abdominal bloatingsuch as the preparation of an excellent detox herbal tea.

However, the solution is always the same, physical exercise, even light, but in any case regular, and obviously a correct diet, free of refined sugars, harmful to the body and to the flab, and of fatty foods. Vegetables, on the other hand, are perfect in any case, they hydrate the body and provide numerous essential elements, including fibers, which promote intestinal transit and have a satiating power.

If you want to lose weight and lose weight especially in the abdominal area, it is important to eat well. As mentioned, some vegetables and greens have more calories than others. For example, potatoes and carrots, which are great and delicious, but don’t overdo it, as well as pumpkin, which contains a substantial dose of complex carbohydrates.

Flat stomach and weight control: vegetables to eat in the summer

For example, if you consume these foods, which is absolutely right, it is better do not accompany them with pasta or bread, so as not to add too many carbohydrates all together. Instead, other vegetables that are not only beneficial but also dietary, it’s broccoli. Broccoli is rich in vitamin C, minerals and is low in calories. Same thing for i Champignon mushroomscomposed of 90% water, rich in proteins and with low quantities of calories, only 25 per 100 grams of product.

The lettuce is always welcomeis filling and contains a lot of water, as well as cucumberswhich also feature interesting features. The tartaric acid they contain prevents the transformation of carbohydrates into fat, so they are the perfect vegetable for the summer diet.

And then we find fennel, spinach, asparagus and zucchini. The advice is to consume these dishes regularly, without exaggerating with sauces or other types of seasoning. Better to add a drizzle of EVO oilmaybe a few drops of lemon juiceand eat everything raw, to reap the maximum benefits.

