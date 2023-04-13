Strawberries are like a real breath of fresh air on our table, but be careful not to overdo it. Let’s find out the reasons together.

Spring has arrived and already the scent of strawberry is in the air – one of the most popular and loved fruits all over the world.

Their sweet and juicy taste makes them perfect to be eaten alone or as an ingredient in numerous sweet and savory recipes.

Thanks to their soft consistency and their characteristic heart shape, strawberries are also highly appreciated from an aesthetic point of view; for this reason, use it as a decoration for cakes and desserts.

But strawberries are not only tasty: they are a real panacea for our health.

Strawberries: the fruit of the heart that makes you happy

Did you know that strawberries have multiple beneficial properties for our body? Yes, this red fruit, rich in water and antioxidants, contains vitamin C, potassium and other healthy substances. Furthermore, strawberries have the ability to protect the immune system, reduce the sense of hunger, water retention and cellulite, eliminate germs and counteract the formation of plaque. Nicknamed the “fruit of the heart” for their cardiovascular health benefits – as they are able to protect the heart and arteries from oxidative stress – thanks to their high concentration of antioxidants.

Think that they can even help improve our mood and make our days happier. In short, strawberries seem to be miraculous. But there is always a but… pay attention to do not overdo it! Like any food, strawberries also have contraindications.

Strawberries: sweetness and hidden dangers

Even though strawberries are a delicious fruit full of health benefits, we cannot ignore the potential risks and dangers which may lead to the same. One of the best known risks is the strong allergenic capacity of strawberries, which can trigger reactions such as itching, swelling, breathing problems, tingling and hives – caused by the presence of the hormone histamine. These symptoms can then worsen based on the severity of the allergy, and in some cases lead to bronchial problems and fever.

Also, strawberries are not suitable for people with colitis, ulcers or gastritis, or with kidney stones. To avoid health risks it is also advisable to buy organic or ‘zero km’ strawberries to avoid ingesting pesticides. And for pregnant women? You can eat them, but it is essential to wash them thoroughly to avoid the risk of toxoplasmosis, as strawberries grow in contact with animal manure. Even nursing women can eat them, provided that there are no allergy problems and that the fruit is well washed. Either way, it’s always better ask your doctor for advice to avoid health risks.

