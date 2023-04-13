Azure

Wednesday April 12, 2023

If you use cloud services for your applications, you have many advantages, but in many cases there are costs involved. Therefore, it is important to always keep an eye on your Azure spending to avoid being surprised by a large bill at the end of the month.

There are different ways, tools and best practices to do this – these range from shutting down unused services to automated scaling to selecting the right services. This online course from Microsoft Learn offers you a good introduction to the topic, presenting all the steps from planning to optimization.

The free webinar “Azure costs at a glance: synergies for purchasing” on April 26 goes into detail. There you will get an overview of the control and optimization of Azure costs and an exchange of practical experience – from purchasing and procurement to FinOps and the possibilities of an optimized operating mode of IT on Azure.

The webinar starts at 2 p.m., only a short registration is required to participate.

