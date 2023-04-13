Status: 04/13/2023 5:46 p.m

The Chinese Ding Liren equalized against Jan Nepomniachtchi in the fourth game of the World Chess Championship in Astana. The 30-year-old used a positional advantage with White against the Russian, who is playing under neutral status in Kazakhstan to succeed Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, to his first win. Nepomniachtchi had previously won the second game, game 1 and 3 ended in a draw.

After a rest day on Friday, the fifth game continues on Saturday. Ding and Nepomniachtchi are playing for the title in the absence of permanent world champion Carlsen, who is absent due to motivation problems. If there is a draw after the maximum of 14 games, there will be a tie-break on April 30th. Outside the maximum of seven days of rest, games are played daily at 11 a.m. German time.