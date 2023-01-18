The brain controls various functions such as memory, language, movements but also the correct functioning of all organs. It is therefore a very delicate organ and is the memory control center. It is therefore important to safeguard our brain even with the right nutrition. In fact, various studies have highlighted the various benefits of foods, thanks to the presence of antioxidants and vitamins. Obviously, just as many foods improve the health of our brain, there are others that can’t damage it. In fact, some of them can aggravate the risk of Alzheimer’s and dementia

Sometimes we can forget something, especially when we are stressed and tired. To cause a premature deterioration of the brain and the advance of diseases such as Alzheimer’s or senile dementia, there is mainly the use of refined and industrialized foods that are rich in sugars and carbohydrates, which cause problems with memory.

Beware of these foods: they are bad for Alzheimer’s

You need to pay particular attention to foods with a lot of sugar such as fruit juices, sugary drinks, packaged snacks, canned fruit and candies. Due to the high amount of sugars (glucose, fructose, corn syrup, honeydew) they alter neuronal communication and therefore cause memory and learning problems, starting to have difficulty memorizing due to slow communication between neurons.

Next, to avoid there are also junk foods that are rich in saturated fats and calories that stiffen the membranes of neurons. Alcohol also causes problems.

As we said before, however, there are also some foods that protect our brain and slow down the onset of diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Among these foods we find those rich in antioxidants such as orange juice, red fruits and green leafy vegetables. Fish is also good for you, including salmon and oily fish, which contain a lot of omega-3s.