The Ministry of Health has launched the alert for a dessert on the market. Let’s find out what is the product withdrawn by the authorities.

Another round of food recalls for the Ministry of Health. In fact, the control body of the products on the market has decided to recall empty cannoli: there is a risk of the presence of unreported allergens.

Il Italian Government continues to monitor the products placed on the market to protect the health of its consumers. In fact, there are always many risks regarding contaminated food products. THE controls on these products are increasing both in Italy and in other European countries. As specified by the Ministry of Health there are many especially the chemical risks associated with contamination food intended for retail sale.

On its website the Ministry of Health, sector operators (OSA) they are obliged to inform their customers about the non-compliance found in the foods on sale. Also in case of contamination o risks are obliged to withdraw the offending lots from sale. Always the OSA will then have to withdraw these products from the market, so let’s see what is the latest measure taken by Ministry of Health Italian. So let’s go see the latest product withdrawn from the market.

Alert from the Ministry of Health, empty cannoli withdrawn: undeclared allergens present

In the last few hours, the Ministry of Health has withdrawn a batch of Empty Cannoli of the Lidl brand for the presence of undeclared allergens. On its official website, the Ministry has communicated all the details regarding the product removed from the market. In fact it is the production lot number 166. The identification mark of the establishment is Lidl Italia S.r.l..

As reiterated several times on the notice, the reason for the withdrawal of this batch of empty cannoli is the presence of allergens. In fact, the note reads: “If you are in possession of packages attributable to the product lots indicated above, please suspend their consumption and return them to the point of sale.“. So for more information we will need contact the email address and the number of the company in question. Retailers, on the other hand, will have to shost the sale of the recalled lot and keep it available to theat Lidl.