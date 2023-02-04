MORE big Disneyland news heading your way!

There are not one, but TWO big changes happening in the west coast park today. Starting today, admission to Disneyland includes on-ride PhotoPass photos, but park hopping hours are also changing drastically.

Beginning today, February 4th, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure guests with park hopper tickets can now park hop starting at 11AM.

Previously guests had to wait until 1PM to park hopbut now there is more time to bounce between the parks. In Disney World, guests still have to wait until 2PM to jump to a different park, but this could mean we’ll see a change on the east coast soon, too.

Keep in mind you must have a park hopper ticket in order to visit both parks in one day. While you’re in the parks, be sure to check out the Lunar New Year Festival and see the attraction that may be VERY different soon. As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disneyland news!

