Patricia Silva: What happened to the comedian from Sábados Felices?

Patricia Silva is one of the comedians who is part of the cast of ‘Happy Saturdays’ and throughout her life she has gone through difficult times. She knows a little more about the trajectory of the Colombian comedian.
The Colombian comedian Patricia Silvia, throughout her career has been characterized by making macho jokes and of double meaning.

Although it is thought that comedians do not suffer from mental illness due to their trade, Patricia suffered from a severe depression that even led her to a complicated crisis.

This mental illness led her to consider taking her own life, standing on the edge of her balcony to commit suicide but thanks to her creed she recanted and took a step back.

The childhood of this actress was not easy since her parents separated when she was beginning to grow, coming to work with her brothers to help with the expenses of her home.

At the age of 15, she fell in love with a doctor with whom she became pregnant, learning this news through her mother.

He managed to raise his son doing different trades, among them, achieving success on the small screen.

One of the most difficult moments for the humorist was when she had to say goodbye to her son since he was going to stay and live in Canada. Patricia takes advantage whenever she can and goes to visit him and his four grandchildren.

Without waiting for it, the love of her life arrived, the flight captain Carlos Gárces who was, according to the humorist, love at first sight. On her second date, the captain proposed to her, to whom she did not hesitate to answer ‘YES’

One of the difficult moments in Silva’s life was when she found out that her husband had crashed in an aircraft in which he was traveling with a flight apprentice, and it was a miracle that he survived.

On his Instagram account, he has more than 50,000 followers with whom he shares comedy videos and shows he performs on the “Happy Saturdays” program.

