Biological weed killers: effective and permitted home remedies

Beautiful blooms and scenic landscapes don’t come without hard gardening. And no matter how carefully you garden, it’s inevitable that pesky weeds will show up in your garden. If you discover it, you should not resort to chemical means. There are effective natural methods and biological weed killers that you can use to get rid of weeds in the garden and on the sidewalk in an environmentally friendly way.

Biological weed killers: Destroy the unwanted plants naturally

Weeds are everywhere, just waiting to grow. In addition to being unsightly, some weeds can also become detrimental to the health of the garden over time. If you spot individual weeds in your bed or lawn, you can try to pull them out simply by digging the roots as deep as possible. However, if you find that weeds are proliferating, a biological weed killer can help you reclaim the garden.

The simplest weed killer: Boiling water

The easiest and cheapest way to kill weeds is to use boiling water as it simply kills the plant tissues. This quick fix is ​​especially useful when unwanted seedlings pop up on cobblestones or concrete surfaces like driveways or sidewalks, as you don’t risk damaging the area.

Simply boil some tap water on the stove and pour it directly onto the weeds, soaking the soil as deeply as possible. Keep in mind that this method works best on newly sprouted plants and be careful when using it near desired plants.

Just burn off the weeds

Flaming weeds with a weed burner is just as effective as boiling water. However, this traditional form of thermal weed control has been effective in reducing the number of viable weed seeds returning to the soil after grain harvest.

When flaming weeds, it is most effective to catch the weeds at an early stage, ie between 2 and 10 cm in height. Then flaming kills almost 100% of weeds, while weeds larger than 10 cm are more difficult to kill without multiple flaming.

You don’t want to burn the weeds to ash, slow treatment is usually the best pace. Always remember to keep a safe distance between the flame and the desired plants. Always keep a fire extinguisher nearby, and check with city officials if it’s safe to use a weed burner in your area.

Cover with newspaper

Newspaper prevents weed growth and new seed formation by blocking the sun and air. This method may sound too simple, but it is very useful. The weed needs sunlight to survive and if you deprive it of that source, the plant cannot thrive.

Lay the newspaper over low-growing weeds to reduce the amount of sunlight they need. Put some mulch on it and cover it with soil to prevent the weeds from sprouting. This natural method makes getting rid of the weeds very easy and the best part is that as the paper decomposes it enriches the soil.

Biological weed killers: rubbing alcohol

Rubbing alcohol is another home remedy that can be used against weeds. It draws the moisture out of the weeds, causing them to die.

Mix a liter of water with two tablespoons of rubbing alcohol and pour the solution into a spray bottle for easy application. Spray the weeds thoroughly. It is best to use this solution on a sunny day for better results. When applying, be careful not to spray other plants so as not to damage them.

Kill the weeds with cornmeal

Cornmeal is a natural, non-toxic weed killer that can prevent weeds from germinating. It cannot kill taller plants, but applying it to your garden can stunt future weed growth. For best results, start by loosening the soil in the flower and vegetable beds to dig up the weed seeds.

Sprinkle some cornmeal over the weeds in the garden, being careful not to oversaturate the area. Thoroughly water the treatment area afterwards. Repeat the process every few weeks or as needed.

For it to be effective, it needs to be applied at just the right time in the spring, before the weeds begin to sprout. In addition, the cornmeal should usually be used regularly for a few years until it develops its full effect.

Spreading cornmeal all over your lawn with a spreader is an effective and natural way to keep your lawn lush and weed-free.