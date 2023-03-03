BioTouch

BioTouch™, a leading provider of outsourced medical supplies, equipment and logistics services to the healthcare industry and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital (“ASC”), announced today that it has acquired Titan Solutions, a leading provider of logistics, equipment and life Sciences supply chain management solutions based in Shannon, Ireland This acquisition will significantly expand BioTouch’s international capabilities and strengthen the company’s position as a global leader in healthcare supply chain management, providing solutions to more than 160… countries offers.

“We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of Titan Solutions, which will significantly enhance our ability to serve our customers in Europe and globally,” said Ruth Abdulmassih, CEO of BioTouch. “By adding Titan’s expertise in logistics, equipment and life sciences supply chain management solutions combined with our existing capabilities will enable us to better support our customers in managing their most critical samples and shipments, regardless of their location in the world. to welcome Titan’s experienced management team whose proven track record and industry knowledge will be an asset to our company. We are confident that with the integration of our teams we will have even greater success in providing exceptional services and solutions to our clients in in the life sciences industry.”

Paul Collins, CEO of Titan Solutions, echoed Ruth’s words, “Titan’s unique position as ‘̦Gateway to Europe and the rest of the world‘ strengthens BioTouch’s global footprint,” while emphasizing the strategic fit and seamless connection between the two companies, which have been trading partners for many years.

As a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital, BioTouch has a proven track record of growth and innovation in the healthcare supply chain management space. With this acquisition, the company is better positioned to serve the needs of its customers around the world.

“BioTouch is a strong performer in our portfolio and we are pleased that the company continues to grow and expand its international capabilities,” said Andy Wilkins, Managing Partner at Atlantic Street Capital. “This acquisition supports the Company’s strategy for global expansion, new temperature control product development; and material growth within the clinical trials and pharmaceutical industries. The company will continue to grow, both through organic growth initiatives and through acquisitions of unique and complementary businesses such as Titan Solutions.”

With BioTouch, hospitals, laboratories and life science organizations have a single, technology-enabled solution for all their equipment and logistics needs. They can reduce costs and improve patient care when they have a partner who lets them do it all with more care. Established in 2018, BioTouch offers same day deliveries, fitments and light logistic solutions. The company focuses exclusively on the medical laboratory and hospital industry, serving university health systems, independent laboratories, CROs and national health systems. The company is known for its leading technology and bespoke software that enables real-time ordering and tracking of courier and sample locations, as well as route optimization. BioTouch is based in West Haven, CT.

Titan Solutions is a provider of supply chain solutions to a range of industries including Life Science. Through the use of its people, process and innovative technology, Titan works with global customers to apply complex supply chain solutions to enable them to grow. Within its Life Sciences vertical, Titan Solutions is a single provider for the development, fulfillment and distribution of diagnostic and sampling kits to clinicians and consumers through its ISO 13485:2016 certified and digitally enhanced network.

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower-middle market companies ready for the next phase of growth. The company is aimed at entrepreneurial-minded management partners and fundamentally sound companies with EBITDA between $4 million and $25 million that will benefit from capital investments and ASC’s value-added strategic and operational support. Therefore, ASC works closely with management to uncover the value of the company and help it succeed. For more information, see www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

