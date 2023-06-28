Birth control pill, the expert sheds light on false myths

Even today there are many misconceptions and false myths about the birth control pill. The expert clarified what is true and what is not.

How many times have you heard that birth control pills make you fat? And how many times instead is it a cause of sterility? Or that it can contribute to the appearance of tumors? These are just some of the prejudices circulating about the pill. Many of these rumors are in fact urban legends not supported by scientific basis. The expert Anna Pompili recently gave a long interview for Today.it, clarifying the matter once and for all.

The false beliefs that revolve around the contraceptive pill are the result of erroneous considerations on the subject, handed down in fact unconsciously. The pill is estimated to be the most widely used contraceptive method in the world between 18 and 54 years old. More and more women in a stable relationship choose it, because it guarantees very high protection against unwanted pregnancies. Sometimes it is taken to regulate the menstrual cycle, or to treat certain pathologies. Although it is widely used, there are still many clichés.

The birth control pill? It makes you fat and causes cancer. True, or maybe not?

Who says we really know everything about the birth control pill? Yes, it is certainly a method used, but on which there are still many rumors today.

Among the most popular ones there is certainly the cliché according to which taking the pill makes you fat. The expert explained that in the first moments of therapy it is possible that the water retentionbut the professional assures that with the right therapeutic indications studied on the basis of specific personal characteristics, the “risk” of it happening is very low. According to some, then, taking the contraceptive pill would negatively affect the regularity of the menstrual cycle and with the fertility. Again this is an erroneous belief. In fact, the smaller amount of menstrual blood or the absence of menstruation is not a symptom of abnormal hormonal activity or even of sterility. There are also preconceptions about the most suitable age for taking the contraceptive pill. The expert believes that very young girls should always go to the gynecologist. Many then argue that the contraceptive pill can increase the risk of developing tumors. There is no scientific proof of this. “As regards the risk of tumors, if it is true that the use of estrogen-progestogen contraceptives slightly increases the risk of developing breast and cervical cancer, it is equally true that among women using combined hormonal contraceptives there is a significant reduction in the risk of developing ovarian, endometrial and colon cancer.Taking stock, epidemiological data tell us that the risk of developing cancer and mortality from cancer are lower among users of estrogen-progestogen contraceptives than in non-users”- explained the doctor.