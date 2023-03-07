Bacteria cause excruciating inflammation
Constant urge to urinate, a burning pain, but only droplets come out – the symptoms of a bladder infection can be excruciating. The cause is usually bacteria that ascend through the urethra to the bladder, multiply there and cause inflammation of the mucous membrane.
Women are affected more often than men because the female urethra is shorter and closer to the anus. Bacteria like Escherichia coli can get into the bladder more easily. But how do those affected get rid of the inflammation and which preparations can support healing according to scientific studies?
Antibiotics – not always a must
Antibiotics can often quickly relieve the symptoms of a bladder infection by killing the bacteria that cause it. A three-day intake is often sufficient. But they are not a must. Studies show that painkillers are often sufficient when the bladder infection is uncomplicated.
For an investigation that im British Medical Journal was published, physicians from several German universities worked together with 42 family doctor practices. 494 women aged between 18 and 65 with acute urinary tract infections took part. All suffered from typical symptoms, but no warning signs of complications such as fever or pain in the kidney area. The women were randomly assigned to receive either the antibiotic fosfomycin or the pain reliever ibuprofen three times a day for three days. It turned out that antibiotics can often be avoided in bladder infections. Because two-thirds of the women who only took painkillers got well again. In addition, there are indications that more women fall ill with the infection again after antibiotic therapy.
Tipp: Discuss with your doctor whether treatment with painkillers alone is an option for you. If the symptoms do not improve in the following days, if there is fever and pain in the flank area – i.e. on the side of the middle abdomen – an antibiotic is necessary. This also applies to pregnant women and men, who often become seriously ill.
Mannose – Hardly any proven benefit
Agents with mannose are also said to help with recurring cystitis. The simple sugar is found in grapes, apples or watermelons and is also known as dietary supplements sold. Mannose is said to prevent the bacteria that cause inflammation from attaching to and infecting the lining cells of the urinary tract. This has been proven in the laboratory. However, meaningful studies on the benefits in humans are rare.
A network research team Cochrane evaluated seven studies on the effects of mannose. However, they had shortcomings of various kinds. Only one study has a slightly broader focus. 300 women – all suffering from recurring bladder infections – were either given 2 grams of mannose, 50 milligrams of an antibiotic daily or remained untreated. Calculated per 1,000 women, after 24 weeks of taking mannose, about 145 women had experienced at least one bladder infection, and 204 had been given antibiotics. Untreated, 608 women fell ill.
That sounds good, but this study is also of little significance: the women knew who had received which drug. It is known from research that expectations regarding the effect of the drug influence healing – here in the case of mannose possibly positively. In addition, there was no control group that received a placebo.
Danger: Some people react to mannose with indigestion and diarrhea.
Risk factors girls
If a bladder infection occurs again and again, those affected should avoid risk factors. These include excessive intimate hygiene or contraception using diaphragms or spermicides. Talking to the gynecologist can clarify which contraceptive methods are suitable instead. It is also advisable to empty the bladder after intercourse.
Cranberry extract – may be useful for prevention
Some women suffer from recurrent bladder infections. To prevent this, doctors often prescribe low-dose antibiotics for several months. There is a risk that the drugs will lose their effectiveness if the pathogens become resistant to them. As an alternative, many sufferers rely on herbal prophylaxis with cranberries.
The American relative of the lingonberry is sold here in the form of tablets, capsules, juice and syrup. Similar to mannose, ingredients in the thick red berry are said to prevent bacteria from adhering to the walls of the urinary tract and bladder. The possible protective effect has already been investigated in many clinical studies.
There are indications that cranberry could reduce the number of infections. So far, however, the effect has not really been proven. In addition, it is still unclear how highly effective cranberry preparations should be dosed.
Bladder and kidney tea – it’s the quantity that counts
Special bladder and kidney teas are usually herbal mixtures containing nettle, horsetail, goldenrod or birch leaves. The teas should be drunk several times a day and increase the urine excretion of the kidneys. The urine running through the urinary tract is intended to wash away germs and inflammatory products from the mucous membrane. A large volume of urine can help make symptoms more tolerable and end inflammation faster.
Although many years of experience have repeatedly confirmed this effect, a water-scavenging effect of its own has not yet been reliably proven for any of the plants in question. It is conceivable that the effect is primarily due to the large amount of liquid that is drunk as tea.
Danger: Be careful with tea blends with bearberry leaves: it cannot be ruled out that these have carcinogenic and mutagenic properties if used for a long time. Flushing therapy is not suitable for people with advanced cardiac insufficiency or clearly impaired renal function. Even with antibiotic therapy, a drinking quantity of 1.5 liters per day should not be exceeded.
What else helps
Warmth. A hot-water bottle or a warm sitz bath can relieve discomfort. An undershirt keeps the torso warm, thick socks protect the feet from cooling down – this can also prevent or support recovery.
Quiet. Strict bed rest is not necessary to get rid of an acute bladder infection as quickly as possible. Staying at home and giving your body a break from stress and strenuous exercise can definitely help.
When to the doctor? Not every burning sensation when urinating is a direct reason to see a doctor. If there is no significant improvement after three to five days, if there is fever or flank pain, or if blood is visible in the urine, those affected should be examined. Pregnant women, men and children should always have symptoms that indicate a bladder infection checked out by a doctor right away.