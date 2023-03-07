Women are affected more often than men because the female urethra is shorter and closer to the anus. Bacteria like Escherichia coli can get into the bladder more easily. But how do those affected get rid of the inflammation and which preparations can support healing according to scientific studies?

Constant urge to urinate, a burning pain, but only droplets come out – the symptoms of a bladder infection can be excruciating. The cause is usually bacteria that ascend through the urethra to the bladder, multiply there and cause inflammation of the mucous membrane.

Antibiotics – not always a must

Antibiotics can often quickly relieve the symptoms of a bladder infection by killing the bacteria that cause it. A three-day intake is often sufficient. But they are not a must. Studies show that painkillers are often sufficient when the bladder infection is uncomplicated.

For an investigation that im British Medical Journal was published, physicians from several German universities worked together with 42 family doctor practices. 494 women aged between 18 and 65 with acute urinary tract infections took part. All suffered from typical symptoms, but no warning signs of complications such as fever or pain in the kidney area. The women were randomly assigned to receive either the antibiotic fosfomycin or the pain reliever ibuprofen three times a day for three days. It turned out that antibiotics can often be avoided in bladder infections. Because two-thirds of the women who only took painkillers got well again. In addition, there are indications that more women fall ill with the infection again after antibiotic therapy.

Tipp: Discuss with your doctor whether treatment with painkillers alone is an option for you. If the symptoms do not improve in the following days, if there is fever and pain in the flank area – i.e. on the side of the middle abdomen – an antibiotic is necessary. This also applies to pregnant women and men, who often become seriously ill.