bloody saturday night on the street

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
19€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months
CHOOSE NOW
SPECIAL OFFER
FLASH OFFER
ANNUAL
49,99€
11,99€
For 1 year
CHOOSE NOW
MONTHLY
4,99€
€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months
CHOOSE NOW
– or –
Subscribe by paying with Google
SPECIAL OFFER
Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it
1 Year for €9.99
89,99€
or
€1 per month for 3 months
Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on site and app
- The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
- All thematic newsletters
- Insights and live updates
- Exclusive direct
Two people were injured by gunshots tonight at Strawberry, in the province of Naples. The injury occurred in via Francesco Russo. On the spot were attended by i Carabinieri of the Casoria mobile radio unit. Investigations in progress.
The raid took place near the former Ciaramella bar.
The two wounded would have fled on foot to escape the killer, to then fall to the ground in via Russo. In the area where the ambush took place, a drug dealing square is said to be active.
The wounded would be Raffaele and Vincenzo Sepeaccording to the first reconstructions father and son.
Read the full article
on Il Mattino