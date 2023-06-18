bloody saturday night on the street

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

Two people were injured by gunshots tonight at Strawberry, in the province of Naples. The injury occurred in via Francesco Russo. On the spot were attended by i Carabinieri of the Casoria mobile radio unit. Investigations in progress.

The raid took place near the former Ciaramella bar.

The two wounded would have fled on foot to escape the killer, to then fall to the ground in via Russo. In the area where the ambush took place, a drug dealing square is said to be active.

The wounded would be Raffaele and Vincenzo Sepeaccording to the first reconstructions father and son.

