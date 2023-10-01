Chinese Shooting Team Dominates Hangzhou Asian Games with 16 Gold Medals

Hangzhou Asian Games: Chinese Shooting Team Shines with 16 Gold Medals

Hangzhou, October 1 – The shooting event at the Hangzhou Asian Games concluded on the 1st, with the Chinese shooting team dominating the competition and securing a total of 16 gold medals. The highlight of the event was the multi-directional UFO shooting, where a world record was broken, adding to China‘s success.

In the women’s multi-directional UFO team competition, Chinese players Wu Cuicui, Zhang Xinqiu, and Li Qingnian delivered an exceptional performance, surpassing the previous world record of 354 with a remarkable score of 357. Zhang Xinqiu continued her outstanding form in the individual finals, scoring 47 out of 50 targets and successfully defending her title. Wu Cuicui secured the silver medal with a score of 43, while Kazakhstan’s Dmitryenko settled for the bronze.

Reflecting on her triumph, Zhang Xinqiu expressed her confidence in her condition and credited her success to her ability to stay focused on hitting each target. “Today I just dared to take the lead,” she said, acknowledging the challenging nature of the competition.

In the men’s multi-directional UFO event, the Chinese team secured the bronze medal in the team competition, scoring 354 points and surpassing the Qatar team’s score of 353. India and Kuwait claimed the gold and silver medals, respectively.

In the individual qualifying competition, Chinese player Qi Ying fought hard to secure a place in the finals. Narrowly defeating Kazakhstan’s Aisarbayev with a score of 18-17 in the extra round, Qi Ying persevered through a challenging start in the finals. After missing the target twice in the first three shots, Qi Ying made an impressive comeback by hitting 23 consecutive shots, ultimately clinching the championship with a final score of 46. Talal Rashidi from Kuwait took the silver medal with a score of 45.

Qi Ying expressed his disbelief at reaching the finals, considering his initial low ranking. “After having this idea, I kept going one target at a time, fighting. Coupled with the unfavorable start, two of the three targets were missed. There was no other way but to grit our teeth and persevere,” he shared.

With the conclusion of all shooting events at the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Chinese shooting team stands as the clear champion, securing 16 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and 4 bronze medals. The Indian team follows closely in second place with 7 gold medals, 9 silver medals, and 6 bronze medals, while the Kazakhstan team secures the third position with 3 gold medals, 2 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals.

The Hangzhou Asian Games brought together talented shooters from around the world, showcasing their skills and determination in an exhilarating competition.

