Boao Forum enters the healthcare sector

Boao Forum enters the healthcare sector

Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration

Qionghai, China, March 31, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

The Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in the Hainan Free Trade Port is helping China‘s medical sector expand into global markets

Boao, the bathing and convention spot on the coast of the South China Sea, has once again attracted the attention of the whole world. The Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in the Hainan Free Trade Port, better known as Boao Hope City, has become an important starting point for the introduction of innovative international medicines and medical devices to China. Boao Hope City, the country’s first and only special medical zone and a fast-growing international medical park, is located on both sides of the Wanquan River, between downtown Jiaji Town and the main building of Boao Forum (BFA) in Qionghai, Hainan Province.

An international mix of 25 public and private medical facilities are already established in the zone. A further 20 plants are under construction or in planning. The Zone has established partnerships with nearly 80 multinational pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers in 16 countries and regions worldwide and has approved more than 300 approved drugs and devices for critical clinical needs. The Pilot Zone has attracted a growing number of world-class medical facilities thanks to its preferential treatment and streamlined process for approving the latest medical technologies, new drugs and medical devices from around the world. The zone’s health insurance plans benefit more than 31 million people in 21 provinces and municipalities in China. Practical research has accelerated the registration and listing of approved drugs and medical devices in China. The Pilot Zone paves the way for breakthrough good health care for all.

See also  SF Holding was rated as a buy by Guohai Securities, and it has recently received 10 research reports from securities companies. The target average price rose by 28.67%_Oriental Fortune Network

Boao Hope City has been involved in several groundbreaking initiatives since its inception. The Zone works with international pharmaceutical companies and associations to organize a wide range of medical conferences and forums each year. With the BFA, it offers a platform for international academic exchange in the fields of medicine and health care and has thus established itself as an important portal for opening up the Chinese medical sector to the rest of the world.

View original content:

Original content by: Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone Administration, transmitted by news aktuell

