Inter have announced their partnership with Recrowd who will become the Nerazzurri’s Official Crowdfunding Partner until the 2024-25 football season.

Two excellences of Milan, united by their borders but also by the desire to project themselves further: innovative spirit and the aim of establishing themselves as a leader and point of reference, in Italy and internationally.

From these foundations a new partnership was born, the one between Inter and Recrowd, the first crowdfunding platform in Italy in the real estate sector for capital raised in 2022.

The partnership with Inter will allow Recrowd to be able to count on the large fan base of the Nerazzurri Club and on the great visibility that the Inter brand offers to bring football fans closer to the world of innovative real estate investments, including through crowdfunding.

Alessandro Antonello, FC Internazionale Milano Corporate CEO: “We are happy to announce Recrowd as our new partner and to link up with a leading brand in a highly innovative sector such as real estate crowdfunding. Innovation, especially in the digital field, is one of the pillars of our Club’s growth strategy and we are happy to be able to find the same values ​​in our new partner.”

Gianluca De Simone, CEO and Co-Founder of Recrowd: “We deeply believe in the values ​​that sport, and in particular football, have the ability to convey to the community, which are not limited only to the pitch but which often reach the everyday life. For these reasons, the agreement with FC Internazionale Milano will focus on sharing with millions of fans the opportunity to participate in important redevelopment projects in the area through the innovation brought by our platform.”