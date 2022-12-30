There are those who really don’t love gyms and then feel guilty. We want to help you ease your conscience: physical activity is good for you and it doesn’t matter where you do it. The solution from home and without equipment it’s valid, it’s good for you, it guarantees good calorie consumption, but it must be done consistently and at least three-four times per week. And the right pace? In the beginning, identical periods of rest and exercises, for example, 45 seconds of movement and 45 rest, or 30 and 30. Over time, you can increase to 40 and 20, to burn even more.